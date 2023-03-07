Room Metadata
All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in
meeting.meta. This includes:
viewType: Indicates the type of the meeting, possible values are
WEBINAR,
GROUP_CALL.
roomType: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.
meetingTitle: The title of the meeting.
meetingStartedTimestamp: The timestamp when the meeting started.
socketConnected: Boolean flag to show when the socket is connected.
For example, if you want to get the title of the meeting the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:
// Destructuring the metadata to get meetingTitle and joined
const { meetingTitle } = meeting.meta;
if (meeting.self.roomJoined) {
console.log(
`The local user has joined a meeting with title ${meetingTitle}.`
);
}
The
meta object also emits events for indicating the change in the connection
state of the room. For example, you can listen for the
connected event to know
when the local user has successfully joined the room, and for the
disconnected
event to find out if the local user's connection has dropped.
const meetingconnected = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.meta.socketConnected
);
useEffect(() => {
console.log('I got meetingconnected as: ', meetingconnected);
}, [meetingconnected]);
const meetingTitle = useDyteSelector((meeting) => meeting.meta.meetingTitle);
useEffect(() => {
console.log('I got meetingTitle as: ', meetingTitle);
}, [meetingTitle]);
const meetingStartedTimestamp = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.meta.meetingStartedTimestamp
);
useEffect(() => {
console.log('I got meetingStartedTimestamp as: ', meetingStartedTimestamp);
}, [meetingStartedTimestamp]);