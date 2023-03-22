On this page

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

recordingState : Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , and STOPPING .

await meeting . recording . start ( ) ;



Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

await meeting . recording . stop ( ) ;



You can set the defaults for recording during initialization

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken ,

defaults : {

recording : recordingConfig

}

} ) ;



In recording config you can specify height, width and codec of the recording output

interface RecordingConfig {

videoConfig ? : {

height ? : number ;

width ? : number ;

codec ? : 'H264' | 'VP8' ;

}

}



codec - Codec using which the recording will be encoded. H264 will use a mp4 container, VP8 will use a webm container Allowed values: H264 | VP8 Default: H264 width - Width of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= width <= 1920 Default: 1280 height - Height of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= height <= 1920 Default: 720