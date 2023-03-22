Recording
The
meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.
The
meeting.recording object has the following properties:
recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.
Start a recording
To start a recording, you can call the
start method in the
meeting.recording
object. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.
await meeting.recording.start();
Stop a recording
Call
meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.
await meeting.recording.stop();
Recording Configuration
You can set the defaults for recording during initialization
const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
authToken,
defaults: {
recording: recordingConfig
}
});
In recording config you can specify height, width and codec of the recording output
interface RecordingConfig {
videoConfig?: {
height?: number;
width?: number;
codec?: 'H264' | 'VP8';
}
}
codec - Codec using which the recording will be encoded.
H264will use a
mp4container,
VP8will use a
webmcontainer
Allowed values:
H264|
VP8
Default:
H264
width - Width of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= width <= 1920
Default:
1280
height - Height of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= height <= 1920
Default:
720
Check active recording state
The
meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of
the recording. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING, and
STOPPING.