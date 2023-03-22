Skip to main content

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

  • recordingState: Indicates the current recording state of the meeting.

Start a recording

To start a recording, you can call the start method in the meeting.recording object. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.

await meeting.recording.start();

Stop a recording

Call meeting.recording.stop() to stop the active recording.

await meeting.recording.stop();

Recording Configuration

You can set the defaults for recording during initialization

const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
  authToken,
  defaults: {
    recording: recordingConfig
  }
});

In recording config you can specify height, width and codec of the recording output

interface RecordingConfig {
    videoConfig?: {
        height?: number;
        width?: number;
        codec?: 'H264' | 'VP8';
    }
}

  1. codec - Codec using which the recording will be encoded. H264 will use a mp4 container, VP8 will use a webm container

    Allowed values: H264 | VP8

    Default: H264

  2. width - Width of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= width <= 1920

    Default: 1280

  3. height - Height of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= height <= 1920

    Default: 720

Check active recording state

The meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of the recording. The valid states are IDLE, STARTING, RECORDING, and STOPPING.