Livestreaming

Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.

Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams

The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc

Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs

This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.

meeting.livestream.playbackUrl - This URL allows you to watch the live stream. It is the location of the video playlist file and can be accessed through a web browser or any media player.

meeting.livestream.status - The current status of the livestream. This field can assume the following values:

IDLE

STARTING

LIVESTREAMING

STOPPING

meeting.livestream.viewerCount - The number of people viewing the livestream, including hosts and viewers.

Use the following methods to start and stop the livestreaming.

Users with the permission canLivestream set to true can start a livestream.

await meeting.livestream.start();

Users with the permission canLivestream set to true can stop a livestream.

await meeting.livestream.stop();

Here is a list of events that the meeting.livestream module emits: