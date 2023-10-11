Livestreaming
- Livestreaming is often used for events, such as concerts, conferences, and sports games, as well as for online classes, gaming, and social media platforms.
- Dyte uses LHLS to deliver low latency one way streams
- The Interactive Livestream product delivers interactivity via chat, polls, reactions etc
- Viewer can also be pulled in the livestream by the host using Stage Management APIs
This topic talks about how you can use livestreaming properties, events, and functions.
Properties
Playlist URL
meeting.livestream.playbackUrl - This URL allows you to watch the live stream. It is the location of the video playlist file and can be accessed through a web browser or any media player.
Livestream Status
meeting.livestream.status - The current status of the livestream. This field can assume the following values:
- IDLE
- STARTING
- LIVESTREAMING
- STOPPING
Viewer Count
meeting.livestream.viewerCount - The number of people viewing the livestream, including hosts and viewers.
Methods
Use the following methods to start and stop the livestreaming.
Start Livestream
Users with the permission
canLivestream set to true can start a livestream.
await meeting.livestream.start();
Stop Livestream
Users with the permission
canLivestream set to true can stop a livestream.
await meeting.livestream.stop();
Events
Here is a list of events that the
meeting.livestream module emits:
|Event
|Description
livestreamUpdate
|This event is triggered when the state of the livestream changes, specifically when it is started or stopped.
viewerCountUpdate
|Emitted when a new viewer joins or a viewer leaves the livestream.