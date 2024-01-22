Advance
Defaults Configuration
await DyteClient.init({
defaults: {
...
}
})
While initializing DyteClient you can pass configuration overrides, the available options are
type DefaultOptions {
video?: boolean;
audio?: boolean;
screenShare?: {
displaySurface?: 'window' | 'monitor' | 'browser';
};
mediaConfiguration?: {
video?: VideoQualityConstraints,
audio?: AudioQualityConstraints,
}
isNonPreferredDevice?: (device: MediaDeviceInfo) => boolean;
/**
* If true, will automatically switch audio input and output device
* to a new device connected mid call. (In case of disconnection switch
* will happen automatically in both cases)
*/
autoSwitchAudioDevice?: boolean;
recording?: RecordingConfig;
}
audio
This optional propery is true by default and defines whether audioTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization
video
This optional propery is true by default and defines whether videoTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization
screenShare.displaySurface
Specifies the preferred screenshare surface, user will still be shown all possible options but the one configured here will be preselected
mediaConfiguration
Defines media quality configuration
For audio -
{
echoCancellation?: boolean, // default true
noiseSupression?: boolean, // default true
autoGainControl?: boolean, // default true
enableStereo?: boolean, // default false
enableHighBitrate?: boolean // default false
}
For applications where audio quality needs to be high and as loseless as possible
{
echoCancellation: false,
noiseSupression: false,
autoGainControl: false,
enableStereo: true,
enableHighBitrate: true,
}
For video -
{
width: { ideal: number },
height: { ideal: number },
frameRate?: { ideal: number },
}
isNonPreferredDevice
Our SDK will acquire media devices preferring virtual devices to not be selected by default (OBS, iPhone continuity) You can override this logic by using your own function to decide the preference
defaults: {
...
isNonPreferredDevice: (device: MediaDeviceInfo) => {
if(device.label.startsWith("Virtual")) {
return false
}
}
}
autoSwitchAudioDevice
By default, when a new audio device is plugged in our SDK switches to that device. You can configure that behaviour
recording
{
fileNamePrefix?: string;
videoConfig?: {
height?: number;
width?: number;
codec?: string;
};
}
Refer to recording codec guide for info the
codec parameter