Defaults Configuration

await DyteClient.init({
  defaults: {
    ...
  }
})

While initializing DyteClient you can pass configuration overrides, the available options are

type DefaultOptions {
    video?: boolean;
    audio?: boolean;
    screenShare?: {
        displaySurface?: 'window' | 'monitor' | 'browser';
    };
    mediaConfiguration?: {
        video?: VideoQualityConstraints,
        audio?: AudioQualityConstraints,
    }
    isNonPreferredDevice?: (device: MediaDeviceInfo) => boolean;
    /**
     * If true, will automatically switch audio input and output device
     * to a new device connected mid call. (In case of disconnection switch
     * will happen automatically in both cases)
     */
    autoSwitchAudioDevice?: boolean;
    recording?: RecordingConfig;
}

audio

This optional propery is true by default and defines whether audioTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization

video

This optional propery is true by default and defines whether videoTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization

screenShare.displaySurface

Specifies the preferred screenshare surface, user will still be shown all possible options but the one configured here will be preselected

mediaConfiguration

Defines media quality configuration

For audio -

{
    echoCancellation?: boolean, // default true
    noiseSupression?: boolean, // default true
    autoGainControl?: boolean, // default true
    enableStereo?: boolean, // default false
    enableHighBitrate?: boolean // default false
}

For applications where audio quality needs to be high and as loseless as possible

{
    echoCancellation: false,
    noiseSupression: false,
    autoGainControl: false,
    enableStereo: true,
    enableHighBitrate: true,
}

For video -

{
    width: { ideal: number },
    height: { ideal: number },
    frameRate?: { ideal: number },
}

isNonPreferredDevice

Our SDK will acquire media devices preferring virtual devices to not be selected by default (OBS, iPhone continuity) You can override this logic by using your own function to decide the preference

defaults: {
  ...
  isNonPreferredDevice: (device: MediaDeviceInfo) => {
    if(device.label.startsWith("Virtual")) {
      return false
    }
  }
}

autoSwitchAudioDevice

By default, when a new audio device is plugged in our SDK switches to that device. You can configure that behaviour

recording

{
    fileNamePrefix?: string;
    videoConfig?: {
        height?: number;
        width?: number;
        codec?: string;
    };
}

Refer to recording codec guide for info the codec parameter