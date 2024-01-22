On this page

Advance

await DyteClient . init ( {

defaults : {

...

}

} )



While initializing DyteClient you can pass configuration overrides, the available options are

type DefaultOptions {

video ? : boolean ;

audio ? : boolean ;

screenShare ? : {

displaySurface ? : 'window' | 'monitor' | 'browser' ;

} ;

mediaConfiguration ? : {

video ? : VideoQualityConstraints ,

audio ? : AudioQualityConstraints ,

}

isNonPreferredDevice ? : ( device : MediaDeviceInfo ) => boolean ;











autoSwitchAudioDevice ? : boolean ;

recording ? : RecordingConfig ;

}



This optional propery is true by default and defines whether audioTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization

This optional propery is true by default and defines whether videoTrack would be acquired and enabled on SDK initialization

Specifies the preferred screenshare surface, user will still be shown all possible options but the one configured here will be preselected

Defines media quality configuration

For audio -

{

echoCancellation ? : boolean ,

noiseSupression ? : boolean ,

autoGainControl ? : boolean ,

enableStereo ? : boolean ,

enableHighBitrate ? : boolean

}



For applications where audio quality needs to be high and as loseless as possible

{

echoCancellation : false ,

noiseSupression : false ,

autoGainControl : false ,

enableStereo : true ,

enableHighBitrate : true ,

}



For video -

{

width : { ideal : number } ,

height : { ideal : number } ,

frameRate ? : { ideal : number } ,

}



Our SDK will acquire media devices preferring virtual devices to not be selected by default (OBS, iPhone continuity) You can override this logic by using your own function to decide the preference

defaults : {

...

isNonPreferredDevice : ( device : MediaDeviceInfo ) => {

if ( device . label . startsWith ( "Virtual" ) ) {

return false

}

}

}



By default, when a new audio device is plugged in our SDK switches to that device. You can configure that behaviour

{

fileNamePrefix ? : string ;

videoConfig ? : {

height ? : number ;

width ? : number ;

codec ? : string ;

} ;

}

