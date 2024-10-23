States Based UI Split
Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui
Now that the basic states and configs handling is taken care of, we can focus on customisation.
states.meeting represents the meeting state such as setup/ended/waiting/joined that can be utilised to show different screens.
import React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
function CustomDyteMeetingUI({
meeting,
config,
states,
setStates,
}: {
meeting: DyteClient;
config: UIConfig;
states: CustomStates;
setStates: SetStates;
}) {
if (!meeting) {
return <View> A loading screen comes here </View>;
}
if (states.meeting === 'setup') {
return <View>Pre-call UI comes here </View>;
}
if (states.meeting === 'ended') {
return <View>Post-call UI comes here </View>;
}
if (states.meeting === 'waiting') {
return <View>Waiting room UI comes here </View>;
}
if (states.meeting === 'joined') {
return <View>In-call UI comes here </View>;
}
}
Since we have already discussed how you can build a custom pre-call UI from scratch, we will now focus exclusively on the in-meeting UI.
In the next steps, we will learn how we can create custom header, footer and the stage UI using Dyte components.