States Based UI Split

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui

Now that the basic states and configs handling is taken care of, we can focus on customisation.

states.meeting represents the meeting state such as setup/ended/waiting/joined that can be utilised to show different screens.

import React from 'react' ;

import { View } from 'react-native' ;



function CustomDyteMeetingUI ( {

meeting ,

config ,

states ,

setStates ,

} : {

meeting : DyteClient ;

config : UIConfig ;

states : CustomStates ;

setStates : SetStates ;

} ) {

if ( ! meeting ) {

return < View > A loading screen comes here </ View > ;

}



if ( states . meeting === 'setup' ) {

return < View > Pre-call UI comes here </ View > ;

}



if ( states . meeting === 'ended' ) {

return < View > Post-call UI comes here </ View > ;

}



if ( states . meeting === 'waiting' ) {

return < View > Waiting room UI comes here </ View > ;

}



if ( states . meeting === 'joined' ) {

return < View > In-call UI comes here </ View > ;

}

}



Since we have already discussed how you can build a custom pre-call UI from scratch, we will now focus exclusively on the in-meeting UI.

In the next steps, we will learn how we can create custom header, footer and the stage UI using Dyte components.