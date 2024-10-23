Customize Header
Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui
Dyte's default header component
DyteHeader can be used as the following.
<DyteHeader meeting={meeting} />
Following code shows how you can customise the DyteHeader or build it from scratch as per your use case.
import React from 'react';
import {
DyteClock,
DyteGridPagination,
DyteHeader,
DyteLiveStreamIndicator,
DyteLogo,
DyteMeetingTitle,
DyteParticipantCount,
DyteRecordingIndicator,
defaultIconPack,
useLanguage,
} from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import { UIConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
import { CustomStates, SetStates } from '../types';
import { View } from 'react-native';
function HeaderWithCustomUI({
meeting,
states,
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
config,
}: {
meeting: DyteClient;
config: UIConfig;
states: CustomStates;
setStates: SetStates;
}) {
const t = useLanguage();
return (
<View className="flex justify-between bg-black text-white">
<View className="flex h-[24px] items-center">
<DyteLogo meeting={meeting} />
<DyteRecordingIndicator meeting={meeting} />
<DyteLiveStreamIndicator meeting={meeting} />
</View>
<View className="flex h-[24px] items-center">
<DyteMeetingTitle meeting={meeting} />
</View>
<View className="flex h-[24px] items-center">
<DyteGridPagination meeting={meeting} states={states} />
<DyteParticipantCount meeting={meeting} t={t} />
<DyteClock meeting={meeting} />
</View>
</View>
);
}
Please note that the
DyteRecordingIndicator will be shown only when recording is in-progress. Similarly
DyteLivestreamIndicator only shows "Live" indicator if the preset is a livestream preset.
if user's preset has a logo, that logo will be shown using
DyteLogo component.
Now that we know how we can build a custom header, let's move on to discuss how we can build a custom footer otherwise knows as control bar.