Customize Header

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui

Dyte's default header component DyteHeader can be used as the following.

< DyteHeader meeting = { meeting } />



Following code shows how you can customise the DyteHeader or build it from scratch as per your use case.

import React from 'react' ;

import {

DyteClock ,

DyteGridPagination ,

DyteHeader ,

DyteLiveStreamIndicator ,

DyteLogo ,

DyteMeetingTitle ,

DyteParticipantCount ,

DyteRecordingIndicator ,

defaultIconPack ,

useLanguage ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;

import { UIConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;

import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;

import { CustomStates , SetStates } from '../types' ;

import { View } from 'react-native' ;



function HeaderWithCustomUI ( {

meeting ,

states ,



config ,

} : {

meeting : DyteClient ;

config : UIConfig ;

states : CustomStates ;

setStates : SetStates ;

} ) {

const t = useLanguage ( ) ;

return (

< View className = " flex justify-between bg-black text-white " >

< View className = " flex h-[24px] items-center " >

< DyteLogo meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteRecordingIndicator meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteLiveStreamIndicator meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >

< View className = " flex h-[24px] items-center " >

< DyteMeetingTitle meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >

< View className = " flex h-[24px] items-center " >

< DyteGridPagination meeting = { meeting } states = { states } />

< DyteParticipantCount meeting = { meeting } t = { t } />

< DyteClock meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >

</ View >

) ;

}



Please note that the DyteRecordingIndicator will be shown only when recording is in-progress. Similarly DyteLivestreamIndicator only shows "Live" indicator if the preset is a livestream preset.

if user's preset has a logo, that logo will be shown using DyteLogo component.

Now that we know how we can build a custom header, let's move on to discuss how we can build a custom footer otherwise knows as control bar.