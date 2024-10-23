Add custom sidebar

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui

To create a sidebar of your own, you need 2 things.

A custom sidebar UI An action button to trigger the UI

import React from 'react' ;

import {

DyteChat ,

DyteParticipants ,

DytePlugins ,

DytePolls ,

DyteSidebar ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;



import { UIConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;

import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;

import { CustomStates , SetStates } from '../types' ;

import { useState } from 'react' ;

import { View } from 'react-native' ;



function SidebarWithCustomUI ( {

meeting ,

states ,

config ,



setStates ,

} : {

meeting : DyteClient ;

config : UIConfig ;

states : CustomStates ;

setStates : SetStates ;

} ) {



const [ tabs , setTabs ] = useState ( [

{ id : 'chat' , name : 'chat' } ,

{ id : 'polls' , name : 'polls' } ,

{ id : 'participants' , name : 'participants' } ,

{ id : 'plugins' , name : 'plugins' } ,

{ id : 'warnings' , name : 'warnings' } ,

] ) ;



const [ view , setView ] = useState ( 'sidebar' ) ;



if ( ! states . activeSidebar || ( ! states . sidebar && ! states . customSidebar ) ) {

return null ;

}



const currentTab = states . sidebar || states . customSidebar ;



return (

< >

{ currentTab === 'chat' && < DyteChat meeting = { meeting } config = { config } /> }

{ currentTab === 'polls' && (

< DytePolls meeting = { meeting } config = { config } />

) }

{ currentTab === 'participants' && (

< DyteParticipants meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } />

) }

{ currentTab === 'plugins' && (

< DytePlugins meeting = { meeting } config = { config } />

) }

{ currentTab === 'warnings' && (

< View className = " flex items-center justify-center " >

< View > Do not cheat in the exam </ View >

</ View >

) }

</ >

) ;

}



Let's say, we want to show some meeting guidelines to all the participants in a side bar. To do so, in the below code snippet, we have added guidelines sidebar section.

We have added a custom button to trigger the UI as well using DyteControlbarButton component.

< DyteControlbarButton

onClick = { ( ) => {

if (

states . activeSidebar &&

! states . sidebar &&

states . customSidebar === 'guidelines'

) {

setStates ( ( oldState ) => {

return {

... oldState ,

activeSidebar : false ,

sidebar : null ,

customSidebar : null ,

} ;

} ) ;

} else {

setStates ( ( oldState ) => {

return {

... oldState ,

activeSidebar : true ,

sidebar : null ,

customSidebar : 'guidelines' ,

} ;

} ) ;

}

} }

icon = { defaultIconPack . add }

label = { 'Open Custom SideBar' }

/ >



For such a sidebar extension, we will have to update the types as well if in case you are using react with Typescript.

import type { States } from '@dytesdk/ui-kit' ;

import { DyteSidebarSection } from '@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/types/components/dyte-sidebar/dyte-sidebar' ;



export type CustomSideBarTabs = DyteSidebarSection | 'guidelines' ;



export type CustomStates = States & {

activeMediaPreviewModal ? : boolean ;

customSidebar ? : CustomSideBarTabs ;

} ;



export type SetStates = React . Dispatch < React . SetStateAction < CustomStates >> ;

