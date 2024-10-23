Add custom sidebar
Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-native-samples/tree/main/samples/create_your_own_ui
To create a sidebar of your own, you need 2 things.
- A custom sidebar UI
- An action button to trigger the UI
import React from 'react';
import {
DyteChat,
DyteParticipants,
DytePlugins,
DytePolls,
DyteSidebar,
} from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import { UIConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
import { CustomStates, SetStates } from '../types';
import { useState } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
function SidebarWithCustomUI({
meeting,
states,
config,
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
setStates,
}: {
meeting: DyteClient;
config: UIConfig;
states: CustomStates;
setStates: SetStates;
}) {
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
const [tabs, setTabs] = useState([
{ id: 'chat', name: 'chat' },
{ id: 'polls', name: 'polls' },
{ id: 'participants', name: 'participants' },
{ id: 'plugins', name: 'plugins' },
{ id: 'warnings', name: 'warnings' },
]);
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
const [view, setView] = useState('sidebar');
if (!states.activeSidebar || (!states.sidebar && !states.customSidebar)) {
return null;
}
const currentTab = states.sidebar || states.customSidebar;
return (
<>
{currentTab === 'chat' && <DyteChat meeting={meeting} config={config} />}
{currentTab === 'polls' && (
<DytePolls meeting={meeting} config={config} />
)}
{currentTab === 'participants' && (
<DyteParticipants meeting={meeting} config={config} states={states} />
)}
{currentTab === 'plugins' && (
<DytePlugins meeting={meeting} config={config} />
)}
{currentTab === 'warnings' && (
<View className="flex items-center justify-center">
<View>Do not cheat in the exam</View>
</View>
)}
</>
);
}
Let's say, we want to show some meeting guidelines to all the participants in a side bar. To do so, in the below code snippet, we have added
guidelines sidebar section.
We have added a custom button to trigger the UI as well using
DyteControlbarButton component.
<DyteControlbarButton
onClick={() => {
if (
states.activeSidebar &&
!states.sidebar &&
states.customSidebar === 'guidelines'
) {
setStates((oldState) => {
return {
...oldState,
activeSidebar: false,
sidebar: null,
customSidebar: null,
};
});
} else {
setStates((oldState) => {
return {
...oldState,
activeSidebar: true,
sidebar: null,
customSidebar: 'guidelines',
};
});
}
}}
icon={defaultIconPack.add}
label={'Open Custom SideBar'}
/>
For such a sidebar extension, we will have to update the types as well if in case you are using react with Typescript.
import type { States } from '@dytesdk/ui-kit';
import { DyteSidebarSection } from '@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/types/components/dyte-sidebar/dyte-sidebar';
export type CustomSideBarTabs = DyteSidebarSection | 'guidelines';
export type CustomStates = States & {
activeMediaPreviewModal?: boolean;
customSidebar?: CustomSideBarTabs;
};
export type SetStates = React.Dispatch<React.SetStateAction<CustomStates>>;
Now that we know how we can add a custom sidebar, we can move on to customise the
DyteStage component further.