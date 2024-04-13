Attachments in Chat
Overview
A custom chat view controller used to show chat screen with image & file upload.
Topics:
Add selectors to file and image button, on tap of file and image buttons we can open respective pickers like follows:
@objc func addFileButtonTapped() {
var filePicker: UIDocumentPickerViewController
if #available(iOS 14.0, *) {
filePicker = UIDocumentPickerViewController(forOpeningContentTypes: [.pdf, .text, .plainText, .audio, .video, .movie, .image, .livePhoto], asCopy: false)
} else {
filePicker = UIDocumentPickerViewController(documentTypes: [], in: .import)
}
messageTextView.resignFirstResponder()
filePicker.delegate = self
present(filePicker, animated: true, completion: nil)
}
@objc func addImageButtonTapped() {
messageTextView.resignFirstResponder()
imagePicker.delegate = self
imagePicker.sourceType = .photoLibrary
present(imagePicker, animated: true, completion: nil)
}
Implement delegates of pickerViews and once you have path to image/file this can be sent using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(filePath: selectedFileURL.path)