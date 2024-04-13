On this page

Attachments in Chat

A custom chat view controller used to show chat screen with image & file upload.

Add selectors to file and image button, on tap of file and image buttons we can open respective pickers like follows:

@objc func addFileButtonTapped ( ) {

var filePicker : UIDocumentPickerViewController

if #available ( iOS 14.0 , * ) {

filePicker = UIDocumentPickerViewController ( forOpeningContentTypes : [ . pdf , . text , . plainText , . audio , . video , . movie , . image , . livePhoto ] , asCopy : false )

} else {

filePicker = UIDocumentPickerViewController ( documentTypes : [ ] , in : . import )

}

messageTextView . resignFirstResponder ( )

filePicker . delegate = self

present ( filePicker , animated : true , completion : nil )

}



@objc func addImageButtonTapped ( ) {

messageTextView . resignFirstResponder ( )

imagePicker . delegate = self

imagePicker . sourceType = . photoLibrary

present ( imagePicker , animated : true , completion : nil )

}

