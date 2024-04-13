On this page

Chat Components

A custom chat view controller used to show chat screen with image & file upload.

Listen to chat message updates using meeting.addChatEventsListener(chatEventsListener: self) & get callbacks:

extension ChatViewController : DyteChatEventsListener {

public func onNewChatMessage ( message : DyteChatMessage ) {



}



public func onChatUpdates ( messages : [ DyteChatMessage ] ) {

loadChatMessages ( )

}

}



Creating a custom chat screen, you need following things:

var messages : [ DyteChatMessage ] ?

let messageTableView = UITableView ( )

let sendFileButton = DyteButton ( style : . iconOnly ( icon : DyteImage ( image : sendFileImageIcon ) ) , dyteButtonState : . focus )

let sendImageButton = DyteButton ( style : . iconOnly ( icon : DyteImage ( image : sendImageIcon ) ) , dyteButtonState : . active )

let sendMessageButton = DyteButton ( style : . iconOnly ( icon : DyteImage ( image : sendMessageIcon ) ) , dyteButtonState : . active )

var documentsViewController : DocumentsViewController ?

let imagePicker = UIImagePickerController ( )

let messageTextView = UITextView ( )



CustomChatViewController will have a tableView and at bottom buttons to select image/file and button to send message Load messages & scroll to bottom to show latest message:

private func loadChatMessages ( ) {

self . messages = self . meeting . chat . messages

if messages . count > 0 {

messageTableView . reloadData ( completion : {

DispatchQueue . main . async { [ weak self ] in

let indexPath = IndexPath ( row : ( self ? . messages ? . count ?? 1 ) - 1 , section : 0 )

self ? . messageTableView . scrollToRow ( at : indexPath , at : . bottom , animated : true )

}

} )

}

}



Send text message, if it is correct and empty textView once done:

@objc func sendButtonTapped ( ) {

if ! messageTextView . text . isEmpty {

let spacing = CharacterSet . whitespacesAndNewlines

let message = messageTextView . text . trimmingCharacters ( in : spacing )

try ? meeting . chat . sendTextMessage ( message : message )

messageTextView . text = ""

}

}



Few helper functions:



public extension UITableView {



func reloadData ( completion : @escaping ( ) -> ( ) ) {

UIView . animate ( withDuration : 0 , animations : {

self . reloadData ( )

} , completion : { _ in

completion ( )

} )

}



func scrollToFirstCell ( ) {

if numberOfSections > 0 {

if numberOfRows ( inSection : 0 ) > 0 {

scrollToRow ( at : IndexPath ( row : 0 , section : 0 ) , at : . top , animated : true )

}

}

}



func scrollToLastCell ( animated : Bool ) {

if numberOfSections > 0 {

let nRows = numberOfRows ( inSection : numberOfSections - 1 )

if nRows > 0 {

scrollToRow ( at : IndexPath ( row : nRows - 1 , section : numberOfSections - 1 ) , at : . bottom , animated : animated )

}

}

}



func stopScrolling ( ) {



guard isDragging else {

return

}



var offset = self . contentOffset

offset . y -= 1.0

setContentOffset ( offset , animated : false )



offset . y += 1.0

setContentOffset ( offset , animated : false )

}



func scrolledToBottom ( ) -> Bool {

return contentOffset . y >= ( contentSize . height - bounds . size . height )

}

}

