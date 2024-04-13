Chat Components
Overview
A custom chat view controller used to show chat screen with image & file upload.
Topics:
Listen to chat message updates using
meeting.addChatEventsListener(chatEventsListener: self) & get callbacks:
extension ChatViewController: DyteChatEventsListener {
public func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
//This can be used to show local notifications
}
public func onChatUpdates(messages: [DyteChatMessage]) {
loadChatMessages()
}
}
Creating a custom chat screen, you need following things:
var messages: [DyteChatMessage]?
let messageTableView = UITableView()
let sendFileButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendFileImageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .focus)
let sendImageButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendImageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .active)
let sendMessageButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendMessageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .active)
var documentsViewController: DocumentsViewController?
let imagePicker = UIImagePickerController()
let messageTextView = UITextView()
CustomChatViewController will have a tableView and at bottom buttons to select image/file and button to send message
Load messages & scroll to bottom to show latest message:
private func loadChatMessages() {
self.messages = self.meeting.chat.messages
if messages.count > 0 {
messageTableView.reloadData(completion: {
DispatchQueue.main.async { [weak self] in
let indexPath = IndexPath(row: (self?.messages?.count ?? 1)-1, section: 0)
self?.messageTableView.scrollToRow(at: indexPath, at: .bottom, animated: true)
}
})
}
}
Send text message, if it is correct and empty
textView once done:
@objc func sendButtonTapped() {
if !messageTextView.text.isEmpty {
let spacing = CharacterSet.whitespacesAndNewlines
let message = messageTextView.text.trimmingCharacters(in: spacing)
try?meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message: message)
messageTextView.text = ""
}
}
Few helper functions:
public extension UITableView {
func reloadData(completion: @escaping () -> ()) {
UIView.animate(withDuration: 0, animations: {
self.reloadData()
}, completion: { _ in
completion()
})
}
func scrollToFirstCell() {
if numberOfSections > 0 {
if numberOfRows(inSection: 0) > 0 {
scrollToRow(at: IndexPath(row: 0, section: 0), at: .top, animated: true)
}
}
}
func scrollToLastCell(animated: Bool) {
if numberOfSections > 0 {
let nRows = numberOfRows(inSection: numberOfSections - 1)
if nRows > 0 {
scrollToRow(at: IndexPath(row: nRows - 1, section: numberOfSections - 1), at: .bottom, animated: animated)
}
}
}
func stopScrolling() {
guard isDragging else {
return
}
var offset = self.contentOffset
offset.y -= 1.0
setContentOffset(offset, animated: false)
offset.y += 1.0
setContentOffset(offset, animated: false)
}
func scrolledToBottom() -> Bool {
return contentOffset.y >= (contentSize.height - bounds.size.height)
}
}
DyteChatMessage can be of type
DyteTextMessage,
DyteFileMessage or
DyteImageMessage.