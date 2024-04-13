Skip to main content

Chat Components

Overview

A custom chat view controller used to show chat screen with image & file upload.

Topics:

Listen to chat message updates using meeting.addChatEventsListener(chatEventsListener: self) & get callbacks:

extension ChatViewController: DyteChatEventsListener {
    public func onNewChatMessage(message: DyteChatMessage) {
       //This can be used to show local notifications
    }

    public  func onChatUpdates(messages: [DyteChatMessage]) {
        loadChatMessages()
    }
}

Creating a custom chat screen, you need following things:

var messages: [DyteChatMessage]?
let messageTableView = UITableView()
let sendFileButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendFileImageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .focus)
let sendImageButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendImageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .active)
let sendMessageButton = DyteButton(style: .iconOnly(icon: DyteImage(image: sendMessageIcon)), dyteButtonState: .active)
var documentsViewController: DocumentsViewController?
let imagePicker = UIImagePickerController()
let messageTextView = UITextView()

CustomChatViewController will have a tableView and at bottom buttons to select image/file and button to send message Load messages & scroll to bottom to show latest message:

private func loadChatMessages() {
  self.messages = self.meeting.chat.messages
  if messages.count > 0 {
    messageTableView.reloadData(completion: {
        DispatchQueue.main.async { [weak self] in
            let indexPath = IndexPath(row: (self?.messages?.count ?? 1)-1, section: 0)
            self?.messageTableView.scrollToRow(at: indexPath, at: .bottom, animated: true)
        }
    })
  }
}

Send text message, if it is correct and empty textView once done:

@objc func sendButtonTapped() {
  if !messageTextView.text.isEmpty {
    let spacing = CharacterSet.whitespacesAndNewlines
    let message = messageTextView.text.trimmingCharacters(in: spacing)
    try?meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message: message)
    messageTextView.text = ""
  }
}

Few helper functions:


public extension UITableView {

    func reloadData(completion: @escaping () -> ()) {
        UIView.animate(withDuration: 0, animations: {
            self.reloadData()
        }, completion: { _ in
            completion()
        })
    }

    func scrollToFirstCell() {
        if numberOfSections > 0 {
            if numberOfRows(inSection: 0) > 0 {
                scrollToRow(at: IndexPath(row: 0, section: 0), at: .top, animated: true)
            }
        }
    }

    func scrollToLastCell(animated: Bool) {
        if numberOfSections > 0 {
            let nRows = numberOfRows(inSection: numberOfSections - 1)
            if nRows > 0 {
                scrollToRow(at: IndexPath(row: nRows - 1, section: numberOfSections - 1), at: .bottom, animated: animated)
            }
        }
    }

    func stopScrolling() {

        guard isDragging else {
            return
        }

        var offset = self.contentOffset
        offset.y -= 1.0
        setContentOffset(offset, animated: false)

        offset.y += 1.0
        setContentOffset(offset, animated: false)
    }

    func scrolledToBottom() -> Bool {
        return contentOffset.y >= (contentSize.height - bounds.size.height)
    }
}

DyteChatMessage can be of type DyteTextMessage, DyteFileMessage or DyteImageMessage.