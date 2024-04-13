Skip to main content

Pre-built Plugin screen

Overview: How to use existing plugins screen.

We have to use a class DytePluginViewController, which is used to show exising list of plugins supported in current meeting. Screen is build with UITableView.

 private func showPluginScreen() {
  let controller = DytePluginViewController(plugins: meeting.plugins.all)
  let navigationController = UINavigationController(rootViewController: controller)
  navigationController.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
  presentingViewController.present(navigationController, 
                                   animated: false,
                                   completion: nil)
}

We can use above code to launch list of plugin screen inside app.

Example Image

Every Cell of UITableView we are showing a plugin with activate/deactivate icon on the extreme right.

For example Plugin name "Rustpad v2" in 3rd cell is showing a cross icon to deactivate plugin and every other cell is showing icon to activate plugin.