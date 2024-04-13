On this page

Pre-built Plugin screen

We have to use a class DytePluginViewController, which is used to show exising list of plugins supported in current meeting. Screen is build with UITableView.

private func showPluginScreen ( ) {

let controller = DytePluginViewController ( plugins : meeting . plugins . all )

let navigationController = UINavigationController ( rootViewController : controller )

navigationController . modalPresentationStyle = . fullScreen

presentingViewController . present ( navigationController ,

animated : false ,

completion : nil )

}



We can use above code to launch list of plugin screen inside app.

Every Cell of UITableView we are showing a plugin with activate/deactivate icon on the extreme right.

For example Plugin name "Rustpad v2" in 3rd cell is showing a cross icon to deactivate plugin and every other cell is showing icon to activate plugin.