Load Plugins

To display individual plugin inside App. We will be using component DytePluginsView

let viewModel = VideoPeerViewModel ( mobileClient : meeting ,

participant : meeting . localUser ,

showSelfPreviewVideo : false ,

showScreenShareVideoView : true )

let pluginView = DytePluginsView ( videoPeerViewModel : viewModel )

self . view . addSubview ( pluginView )



Use above code to create instance of DytePluginsView and add this view to any view of your choice.

You can get the list of active plugins with the help of below API

let plugins : [ DytePlugin ] = self . dyteMobileClient . plugins . active

let arrButtons = [ DytePluginScreenShareTabButton ] ( )



for plugin in plugins {

let button = DytePluginScreenShareTabButton ( image : plugin . picture , title : plugin . name , id : plugin . id )

arrButtons . append ( button )

}



To show arrButtons created from above code on the DytePluginsView, We will be using below API.