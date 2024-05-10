Waiting Room
When you call
meeting.joinRoom(), the user either enters the meeting room directly if allowed, or they are placed in the waiting room
if they are a waitlisted participant.
The diagram illustrates the possible room states the local user can be in.
Meeting Room Joined
If user joins the room successfully, you receive the
onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted callback in
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener.
You can listen for this callback as follows:
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object : DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted() {
// Local user is in the meeting
}
})
Waitlisted Participant
If the user is waitlisted, the
onWaitListStatusUpdate callback in
DyteSelfEventsListener notifies you of any changes in the
user's waitlist status. You can check the
waitListStatus to determine their status:
WAITING: Local user is in the waiting room.
REJECTED: Local user's join room request is rejected by the host.
meeting.addSelfEventsListener(object : DyteSelfEventsListener {
override fun onWaitListStatusUpdate(waitListStatus: WaitListStatus) {
when (waitListStatus) {
WAITING -> {
// Local user is in the waiting room
}
REJECTED -> {
// Local user's join room request was rejected by the host
}
else -> { }
}
}
})
Host can use these methods to accept/reject participants.