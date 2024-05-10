On this page

Waiting Room

When you call meeting.joinRoom() , the user either enters the meeting room directly if allowed, or they are placed in the waiting room if they are a waitlisted participant.

The diagram illustrates the possible room states the local user can be in.

If user joins the room successfully, you receive the onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted callback in DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener . You can listen for this callback as follows:

meeting . addMeetingRoomEventsListener ( object : DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {

override fun onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted ( ) {



}

} )



If the user is waitlisted, the onWaitListStatusUpdate callback in DyteSelfEventsListener notifies you of any changes in the user's waitlist status. You can check the waitListStatus to determine their status:

WAITING : Local user is in the waiting room.

: Local user is in the waiting room. REJECTED : Local user's join room request is rejected by the host.

meeting . addSelfEventsListener ( object : DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onWaitListStatusUpdate ( waitListStatus : WaitListStatus ) {

when ( waitListStatus ) {

WAITING -> {



}

REJECTED -> {



}

else -> { }

}

}

} )



Host can use these methods to accept/reject participants.