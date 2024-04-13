Host Controls

This documentation explains how to create and utilize a "More" menu for host control in your iOS app.

To create the More menu, use the following code:

private func createMoreMenu ( participantListener : DyteParticipantUpdateEventListener , indexPath : IndexPath ) -> Bool {

var menus = [ MenuType ] ( )

let participant = participantListener . participant

let hostPermission = self . viewModel . mobileClient . localUser . permissions . host



if hostPermission . canPinParticipant {

if ! participant . isPinned {

menus . append ( . pin )

} else {

menus . append ( . unPin )

}

}



if hostPermission . canMuteAudio && participant . audioEnabled {

menus . append ( . muteAudio )

}



if hostPermission . canMuteVideo && participant . videoEnabled {

menus . append ( . muteVideo )

}



if hostPermission . canKickParticipant && participant != self . viewModel . mobileClient . localUser {

menus . append ( . kick )

}



if menus . isEmpty {

return false

}

menus . append ( contentsOf : [ . cancel ] )



let moreMenu = DyteMoreMenu ( title : participant . name , features : menus , onSelect : { [ weak self ] menuType in

guard let self = self else { return }

switch menuType {

case . pin :

try ? participant . pin ( )

case . unPin :

try ? participant . unpin ( )

case . muteAudio :

try ? participant . disableAudio ( )

case . muteVideo :

try ? participant . disableVideo ( )

case . kick :

try ? participant . kick ( )

case . cancel :

print ( "Operation cancelled" )

default :

print ( "No action needed" )

}

} )

moreMenu . show ( on : self . view )

return true

}



This code creates a "More" menu with various options based on the host's permissions and the participant's current state. The menu allows the host to perform actions like pinning/unpinning a participant, muting their audio or video, and kicking them from the session.