Host Controls

This documentation explains how to create and utilize a "More" menu for host control in your iOS app.

To create the More menu, use the following code:

private func createMoreMenu(participantListener: DyteParticipantUpdateEventListener, indexPath: IndexPath) -> Bool {
    var menus = [MenuType]()
    let participant = participantListener.participant
    let hostPermission = self.viewModel.mobileClient.localUser.permissions.host

    if hostPermission.canPinParticipant {
        if !participant.isPinned {
            menus.append(.pin)
        } else {
            menus.append(.unPin)
        }
    }

    if hostPermission.canMuteAudio && participant.audioEnabled {
        menus.append(.muteAudio)
    }

    if hostPermission.canMuteVideo && participant.videoEnabled {
        menus.append(.muteVideo)
    }

    if hostPermission.canKickParticipant && participant != self.viewModel.mobileClient.localUser {
        menus.append(.kick)
    }

    if menus.isEmpty {
        return false
    }
    menus.append(contentsOf: [.cancel])

    let moreMenu = DyteMoreMenu(title: participant.name, features: menus, onSelect: { [weak self] menuType in
        guard let self = self else { return }
        switch menuType {
        case .pin:
            try? participant.pin()
        case .unPin:
            try? participant.unpin()
        case .muteAudio:
            try? participant.disableAudio()
        case .muteVideo:
            try? participant.disableVideo()
        case .kick:
            try? participant.kick()
        case .cancel:
            print("Operation cancelled")
        default:
            print("No action needed")
        }
    })
    moreMenu.show(on: self.view)
    return true
}

This code creates a "More" menu with various options based on the host's permissions and the participant's current state. The menu allows the host to perform actions like pinning/unpinning a participant, muting their audio or video, and kicking them from the session.