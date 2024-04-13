Participant Types
This documentation explains how to handle different types of participants in your iOS app using Dyte's participant view controllers.
Participant Cell Configuration
We need a
tableView to show different types of participants on this screen.
The following code snippet demonstrates how to configure participant cells based on their types.
public func tableView(_ tableView: UITableView, cellForRowAt indexPath: IndexPath) -> UITableViewCell {
let cell = self.viewModel.dataSourceTableView.configureCell(tableView: tableView, indexPath: indexPath)
if let cell = cell as? ParticipantInCallTableViewCell {
cell.buttonMoreClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
//createMoreMenu is covered in host control docs
self.createMoreMenu(participantListner: cell.model.participantUpdateEventListner, indexPath: indexPath)
}
} else if let cell = cell as? ParticipantWaitingTableViewCell {
cell.buttonCrossClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.waitlistEventListner.rejectWaitingRequest(participant: cell.model.participant)
}
cell.buttonTickClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.waitlistEventListner.acceptWaitingRequest(participant: cell.model.participant)
}
} else if let cell = cell as? OnStageWaitingRequestTableViewCell {
cell.buttonCrossClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.mobileClient.stage.denyAccess(id: cell.model.participant.id)
self.reloadScreen()
}
cell.buttonTickClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.mobileClient.stage.grantAccess(id: cell.model.participant.id)
self.reloadScreen()
}
} else if let cell = cell as? AcceptButtonTableViewCell {
cell.buttonClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.acceptAll()
self.reloadScreen()
}
} else if let cell = cell as? RejectButtonTableViewCell {
cell.buttonClick = { [weak self] button in
guard let self = self else {return}
self.viewModel.rejectAll()
self.reloadScreen()
}
}
return cell
}