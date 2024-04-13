Skip to main content

Participant Types

This documentation explains how to handle different types of participants in your iOS app using Dyte's participant view controllers.

Participant Cell Configuration

We need a tableView to show different types of participants on this screen. The following code snippet demonstrates how to configure participant cells based on their types.

public func tableView(_ tableView: UITableView, cellForRowAt indexPath: IndexPath) -> UITableViewCell {
    let cell =  self.viewModel.dataSourceTableView.configureCell(tableView: tableView, indexPath: indexPath)
    if let cell = cell as? ParticipantInCallTableViewCell {
        cell.buttonMoreClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            //createMoreMenu is covered in host control docs
            self.createMoreMenu(participantListner: cell.model.participantUpdateEventListner, indexPath: indexPath)
        }
    } else if let cell = cell as? ParticipantWaitingTableViewCell {
        cell.buttonCrossClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.waitlistEventListner.rejectWaitingRequest(participant: cell.model.participant)
        }
        cell.buttonTickClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.waitlistEventListner.acceptWaitingRequest(participant: cell.model.participant)
        }
    } else if let cell = cell as? OnStageWaitingRequestTableViewCell {
        cell.buttonCrossClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.mobileClient.stage.denyAccess(id: cell.model.participant.id)
            self.reloadScreen()
        }
        cell.buttonTickClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.mobileClient.stage.grantAccess(id: cell.model.participant.id)
            self.reloadScreen()
        }
    } else if let cell = cell as? AcceptButtonTableViewCell {
        cell.buttonClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.acceptAll()
            self.reloadScreen()
        }
    } else if let cell = cell as? RejectButtonTableViewCell {
        cell.buttonClick = { [weak self] button in
            guard let self = self else {return}
            self.viewModel.rejectAll()
            self.reloadScreen()
        }
    }
    return cell
}