Transcriptions - AWS Transcribe
To add the realtime audio transcriptions in a Dyte meeting you can use AWS Transcribe & AWS Translate services
These AWS services are paid, an AWS account is required to proceed.
This integration is Web only at the moment
Integration Steps
1. Setup AWS IAM account, get credentials
To use AWS services, you should either be an IAM user, or your backend services should be deployed using roles & policies.
For ease of use, we are going ahead with IAM user credentials. Please ensure that the IAM user can actually use AWS transcribe & AWS translate services.
To proceed further, we need
accessKeyId
secretAccessKey
2. Setup a Server
Setup a server to forward the Audio Data from client to AWS Transcribe. You don't want to put your IAM credentials on client side and therefore need a server which forwards audio data to AWS
For this, we have provided the sample in NodeJS for you to checkout dyte-io/aws-transcribe. Currently, we only have an ExpressJS sample, if you working on a different backend, feel free to port this code or connect with us so that we can help you out in porting it.
To use this sample, Please clone this using the following command.
git clone git@github.com:dyte-io/aws-transcribe.git
2.1 Add your keys
cp .env.example .env
Edit it as per your AWS service account credentials and Save it.
2.2 Run the server
npm install
npm run dev
The HTTP endpoint where this server is accessible will now be called
backend_url for remaining section of the guide
Frontend Setup
3.1 Installation
npm install @dytesdk/aws-transcribe
Source available at (dyte-io/aws-transcribe)(https://github.com/dyte-io/aws-transcribe/tree/main/client)
3.2 Integrate
The second step is to look for the place in your codebase where you are initiating a Dyte meeting.
Once you have found the place and got a hold of the meeting object. Add the following code on top of the file to import the FE SDK.
import DyteAWSTranscribe from '@dytesdk/aws-transcribe';
Add the following code just after the point where you have access to the meeting object.
const awsTranscribe = new DyteAWSTranscribe({
meeting,
target: 'hi', // Optional if translate is false, Supported languages: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/translate/latest/dg/what-is-languages.html
translate: true, // Control whether to translate the source language to target language or just transcribe
source: 'en-US', // Supported languages: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/translate/latest/dg/what-is-languages.html
preSignedUrlEndpoint: 'http://localhost:3001/aws-transcribe-presigned-url',
translationEndpoint: 'http://localhost:3001/translate', // ${backend_url}/translate. backend_url is from step 2.4
});
awsTranscribe.on('transcription', async (data) => {
// ... do something with transcription
});
awsTranscribe.transcribe();
Here you are setting up the DyteAWSTranscribe with the values that the current user would prefer and activating the recognition just afterward using awsTranscribe.transcribe(). Then we are listening to every new transcription using awsTranscribe.on('transcription', aJsCallbackFunction)
To see the support languages, please refer to https://docs.aws.amazon.com/transcribe/latest/dg/supported-languages.html and https://docs.aws.amazon.com/translate/latest/dg/what-is-languages.html.
With this, now you would be able to receive the live transcriptions. Feel free to put them in UI as per your need.
If you need a sample of this guide, please refer to https://github.com/dyte-io/aws-transcribe/blob/main/client/demo/index.ts.