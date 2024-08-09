On this page

Meeting Summary

Dyte's meeting summary feature allows you to automatically generate concise summaries of your meeting based on the transcription data. This feature makes it easy to capture key points and action items, providing a concise overview of your discussions.

info To generate a meeting summary, transcription must be enabled. The summarization feature relies on the transcription data to create accurate and meaningful summaries.

To enable automatic summarization post meeting, you can set the summarize_on_end flag when creating a meeting using the REST API.

You can tailor the summarization process using the following configuration options:

Define the word limit for the summary, ensuring it fits your needs. You can set a limit between 150 and 1000 words.

"word_limit" : 500



Choose the format for the summary text. Supported formats are:

plain_text

markdown

"text_format" : "markdown"



Select the type of summary based on the nature of the meeting. Supported types are:

general

team_meeting

sales_call

client_check_in

interview

daily_standup

one_on_one_meeting

lecture

code_review

"summary_type" : "team_meeting"



Here is an example of how to enable summarization in the meeting creation API call:

{

"title" : "Team Meeting" ,

"ai_config" : {

"summarization" : {

"word_limit" : 500 ,

"text_format" : "plain_text" ,

"summary_type" : "team_meeting"

}

} ,

"summarize_on_end" : true

}



There are two ways to consume the generated summaries:

Webhooks: Receive the meeting summary via a webhook after the meeting ends. API Call: Fetch the meeting summary using the REST API.

To receive the meeting summary automatically once the meeting concludes, configure a webhook with the meeting.summary event enabled. This can be done either on our Developer Portal or using a REST API.

You can see the webhook format here.

You can use API to fetch the summary for a meeting at a later time using REST API Dyte stores the summary of a meeting for 7 days since the start of the meeting.

If you need to generate a summary after the meeting has ended, you can trigger the summary using REST API.