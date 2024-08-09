Meeting Summary
Dyte's meeting summary feature allows you to automatically generate concise summaries of your meeting based on the transcription data. This feature makes it easy to capture key points and action items, providing a concise overview of your discussions.
To generate a meeting summary, transcription must be enabled. The summarization feature relies on the transcription data to create accurate and meaningful summaries.
Enabling Meeting Summarization
To enable automatic summarization post meeting, you can set the
summarize_on_end flag when creating a meeting using the REST API.
Summarization Configuration Options
You can tailor the summarization process using the following configuration options:
Word Limit
Define the word limit for the summary, ensuring it fits your needs. You can set a limit between 150 and 1000 words.
"word_limit": 500
Text Format
Choose the format for the summary text. Supported formats are:
plain_text
markdown
"text_format": "markdown"
Summary Type
Select the type of summary based on the nature of the meeting. Supported types are:
general
team_meeting
sales_call
client_check_in
interview
daily_standup
one_on_one_meeting
lecture
code_review
"summary_type": "team_meeting"
Example Configuration
Here is an example of how to enable summarization in the meeting creation API call:
{
"title": "Team Meeting",
"ai_config": {
"summarization": {
"word_limit": 500,
"text_format": "plain_text",
"summary_type": "team_meeting"
}
},
"summarize_on_end": true
}
Consuming Summaries
There are two ways to consume the generated summaries:
- Webhooks: Receive the meeting summary via a webhook after the meeting ends.
- API Call: Fetch the meeting summary using the REST API.
Fetching Summary via Webhook
To receive the meeting summary automatically once the meeting concludes, configure a webhook with the
meeting.summary event enabled. This can be done either on our Developer Portal or using a REST API.
You can see the webhook format here.
Fetching Summary via API Call
You can use API to fetch the summary for a meeting at a later time using REST API Dyte stores the summary of a meeting for 7 days since the start of the meeting.
Triggering Summary manually
If you need to generate a summary after the meeting has ended, you can trigger the summary using REST API.