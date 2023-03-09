Components Basics
Let's look at the structure of individual components and how to use them when building your own UI.
There are two important things to understand about dyte UI Components
1. They work with very tightly with our core SDK
Our UI component are tightly coupled with classes from our core SDK, they will automatically update when the underlying property changes
Participant components
These are components which take a single participant object as prop
meeting.self and participant objects from
meeting.participants maps can be
passed as a participant to this prop.
function Example() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<Row style={{ flex:1, flexWrap: 'wrap', gap: '12px' }}>
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} />
{/* You should also pass the `meeting` object to see the `(you)` text */}
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} meeting={meeting} />
</Row>
);
}
Meeting components
Similar to participant components, there are components that take the entire meeting object
function Example() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<Row style={{ flex:1, flexWrap: 'wrap', gap: '12px' }}>
<DyteChat meeting={meeting} />
</Row>
);
}
The above code will render the Chat UI, updates when there is a new message and allow you to send a new message.
2. State Management
While meeting state is stored in core SDK's classes, there are also some pure UI states that might change during a meeting. For example, when user clicks the leave meeting button, there is a confirmation popup on the screen, this state reflects only a UI state.
To listen and manipulate these states some components will accept a
states
props and a
onDyteStateUpdate callback prop when the state updates
<DyteDialogManager
states={{
activeLeaveConfirmation: true
}}
onDyteStateUpdate=((s) => {
// check activeLeaveConfirmation to see if the leave dialog has been closed
})
/>
3. Component Specific Props
Each component can have their own set of props
Here are some examples on
DyteButton component:
Button variants
<Row style={{ flex:1, flexWrap: 'wrap', gap: '8px' }}>
<DyteButton>Primary button</DyteButton>
<DyteButton variant="secondary">Secondary button</DyteButton>
<DyteButton variant="danger">Danger button</DyteButton>
<DyteButton variant="ghost">Ghost button</DyteButton>
</Row>