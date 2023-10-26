On this page

DyteSelfMedia

This module allows users to initialize media before initializing the root DyteClient.init object

Returns the audioTrack .

Returns the rawAudioTrack having no middleware executed on it.

Returns the current audio and video permissions given by the user. 'ACCEPTED' if the user has given permission to use the media. 'CANCELED' if the user has canceled the screenshare. 'DENIED' if the user has denied permission to use the media. 'SYS_DENIED' if the user's system has denied permission to use the media. 'UNAVAILABLE' if the media is not available (or being used by a different application).

Returns the videoTrack .

Returns the videoTrack having no middleware executed on it.

Returns the screen share tracks.

Returns true if audio is enabled.

Returns true if video is enabled.

Returns true if screen share is enabled.

Adds the audio middleware to be executed on the raw audio stream. If there are more than 1 audio middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Removes the audio middleware, if it is there.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Adds the video middleware to be executed on the raw video stream. If there are more than 1 video middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Removes the video middleware, if it is there.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Returns the media devices currently being used.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Returns the local participant's audio devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Returns the local participant's video devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Returns the local participant's speaker devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Returns the local participant's device, indexed by ID and kind.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia

Param Description deviceId The ID of the device. kind The kind of the device: audio, video, or speaker.

Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelfMedia