DyteSelfMedia
This module allows users to initialize media before initializing the root DyteClient.init object
- DyteSelfMedia
- .audioTrack
- .rawAudioTrack
- .mediaPermissions
- .videoTrack
- .rawVideoTrack
- .screenShareTracks
- .audioEnabled
- .videoEnabled
- .screenShareEnabled
- .addAudioMiddleware()
- .removeAudioMiddleware()
- .addVideoMiddleware()
- .removeVideoMiddleware()
- .getCurrentDevices()
- .getAudioDevices()
- .getVideoDevices()
- .getSpeakerDevices()
- .getDeviceById(deviceId, kind)
- .setDevice(device)
dyteSelfMedia.audioTrack
Returns the
audioTrack.
dyteSelfMedia.rawAudioTrack
Returns the
rawAudioTrack having no middleware executed on it.
dyteSelfMedia.mediaPermissions
Returns the current audio and video permissions given by the user. 'ACCEPTED' if the user has given permission to use the media. 'CANCELED' if the user has canceled the screenshare. 'DENIED' if the user has denied permission to use the media. 'SYS_DENIED' if the user's system has denied permission to use the media. 'UNAVAILABLE' if the media is not available (or being used by a different application).
dyteSelfMedia.videoTrack
Returns the
videoTrack.
dyteSelfMedia.rawVideoTrack
Returns the
videoTrack having no middleware executed on it.
dyteSelfMedia.screenShareTracks
Returns the screen share tracks.
dyteSelfMedia.audioEnabled
Returns true if audio is enabled.
dyteSelfMedia.videoEnabled
Returns true if video is enabled.
dyteSelfMedia.screenShareEnabled
Returns true if screen share is enabled.
dyteSelfMedia.addAudioMiddleware()
Adds the audio middleware to be executed on the raw audio stream. If there are more than 1 audio middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.
dyteSelfMedia.removeAudioMiddleware()
Removes the audio middleware, if it is there.
dyteSelfMedia.addVideoMiddleware()
Adds the video middleware to be executed on the raw video stream. If there are more than 1 video middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.
dyteSelfMedia.removeVideoMiddleware()
Removes the video middleware, if it is there.
dyteSelfMedia.getCurrentDevices()
Returns the media devices currently being used.
dyteSelfMedia.getAudioDevices()
Returns the local participant's audio devices.
dyteSelfMedia.getVideoDevices()
Returns the local participant's video devices.
dyteSelfMedia.getSpeakerDevices()
Returns the local participant's speaker devices.
dyteSelfMedia.getDeviceById(deviceId, kind)
Returns the local participant's device, indexed by ID and kind.
|Param
|Description
|deviceId
|The ID of the device.
|kind
|The kind of the device: audio, video, or speaker.
dyteSelfMedia.setDevice(device)
Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.
|Param
|Description
|device
|The device that is to be used. A device of the same
kind will be replaced. the primary stream.