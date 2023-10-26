Skip to main content

DyteRemote

This module provides the ability to control a remotely shared screen using mouse and keyboard. Methods are available to request, accept and end control of shared screen.

meeting.remote.requestControl(peerId) ⇒

Sends a request to a peer for remote control.

Kind: instance method of DyteRemote
Returns: request identifier for the control request.

ParamDescription
peerIdThe peer that needs to receive the remote control request

meeting.remote.acceptControl(requestId)

Accepts a remote control request from a peer.

Kind: instance method of DyteRemote

ParamDescription
requestIdThe request identifier that needs to be accepted

meeting.remote.endControl()

End an active remote control.

Kind: instance method of DyteRemote