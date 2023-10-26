DyteRemote
This module provides the ability to control a remotely shared screen using mouse and keyboard. Methods are available to request, accept and end control of shared screen.
meeting.remote.requestControl(peerId) ⇒
Sends a request to a peer for remote control.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRemote
Returns: request identifier for the control request.
|Param
|Description
|peerId
|The peer that needs to receive the remote control request
meeting.remote.acceptControl(requestId)
Accepts a remote control request from a peer.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRemote
|Param
|Description
|requestId
|The request identifier that needs to be accepted
meeting.remote.endControl()
End an active remote control.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRemote