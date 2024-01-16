Skip to main content

Customize Meeting Locale

Dyte's UI Kit allows you to customize all the text within the video call interface. You can personalize the text to align with your specific locale needs.

Customizing the locale involve the following steps:

  1. Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application
  2. Customize the default language pack

Step 1: Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application

To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate Dyte's Web SDK into your web application.
1. Install the package using npm or Yarn.

To set up UI Kit components and web-core, add the following script tags inside the <head /> tag.

<head>
  <script type="module">
      import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/loader/index.es2017.js';
      defineCustomElements();
  </script>
  <!-- Import Web Core via CDN too -->
  <script src="https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js"></script>
</head>

You can also import utilities or any other export from CDN:

<head>
  <script type="module">
    import {
      provideDyteDesignSystem,
    extendConfig,
    } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/esm/index.js';
  </script>
</head>
  1. Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API.
  2. Generate an authToken using the Add Participant API. An authToken is a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting.
  3. Initialize the Dyte client using the DyteClient.init({ authToken }). It returns the meeting object.
  4. Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit.

The dyte-meeting component generates the default UI experience. Read more about how to customize the UI here.

<body>
  <dyte-meeting id="my-meeting"></dyte-meeting>

  <script>
    const init = async () => {
      const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
        authToken: '',
        defaults: {
          audio: true,
          video: true,
        },
      });
      const meetingEl = document.getElementById('my-meeting');
      meetingEl.meeting = meeting;
    };

    init();
  </script>
</body>

Step 2: Customize the default language pack

Now that you've integrated Dyte SDK into your application successfully, let's quickly understand how you can customize the language pack for your application.

Dyte's default language pack can be imported like so.

<head>
  <script type="module">
    import {
      useLanguage,
    defaultLanguage
    } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/esm/index.js';
  </script>
</head>

In order to replace Dyte's default locale set with your own, you can pass your own locale to the t prop exposed by the UI components.

<body>
  <dyte-meeting id="my-meeting"></dyte-meeting>

  <script type="module">
    const myLanguagePack = useLanguage({
      ...defaultLanguage,
      mute_all: 'Mute All Users',
    });

    const init = async () => {
      const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
        authToken: '',
        defaults: {
          audio: true,
          video: true,
        },
      });
      const meetingEl = document.getElementById('my-meeting');
      meetingEl.meeting = meeting;

      // Pass custom language pack that you created above
      meetingEl.t = myLanguagePack;
    };

    init();
  </script>
</body>

The useLanguage function takes in your custom locale object as an argument and generates a function that retrieves the value associated with the provided key.

Dyte's Default Language Reference

Here is the default language pack offered by Dyte:

KeyValue
about_callAbout Call
screenScreen
leaveLeave
dismissDismiss
logoLogo
pagePage
moreMore
page.prevPrevious Page
page.nextNext Page
layoutLayout
layout.autoAuto Layout
settingsSettings
connectionConnection
leave_confirmationAre you sure you want to leave the call?
cancelCancel
yesYes
youYou
toTo
muteMute
kickKick
pinPin
pinnedPinned
unpinUnpin
pip_onShow PiP
pip_offHide PiP
viewersViewers
joinJoin
joinedJoined
createCreate
closeClose
askAsk
typeType
activateActivate
mic_offMic Off
disable_micDisable Mic
mic_onMic On
enable_micEnable Mic
audioAudio
mute_allMute all
mute_all.descriptionEveryone in the meeting will be muted.
mute_all.headerAre you sure?
mute_all.allow_unmuteAllow others to unmute
video_offVideo Off
disable_videoDisable Video
video_onVideo On
enable_videoEnable Video
videoVideo
chatChat
chat.newNew
chat.new_channelCreate new channel
chat.channel_nameEnter channel name
chat.member_nameEnter member name
chat.add_membersAdd members
chat.delete_msgDelete
chat.edit_msgEdit
chat.send_msgSend message
chat.send_attachmentDrop files/images to send
chat.send_imgSend an image
chat.send_fileSend a file
chat.send_emojiSend an emoji
chat.update_msgUpdate message
chat.channel_membersChannel Members
chat.welcomeCreate a new channel to get started.
chat.img.loadingLoading image
chat.error.img_not_foundImage not found
chat.error.empty_resultsCouldn't find a member with the specified name.
chat.img.shared_byShared by
participantsParticipants
participants.errors.empty_resultsCouldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.
participants.empty_listIt looks like nobody is here.
participants.turn_off_videoTurn off video
pollsPolls
polls.byPoll by
polls.questionPoll Question
polls.question.placeholderWhat is your poll for?
polls.optionAdd an option.
polls.option.placeholderEnter an option
polls.results.anonAnonymous
polls.results.hideHide results before voting
polls.createCreate Poll
polls.cancelCancel Poll Creation
polls.errors.question_requiredQuestion is required.
polls.errors.empty_optionEmpty options not allowed.
screenshareScreen Share
screenshare.min_previewMinimize Preview
screenshare.max_previewExpand Preview
screenshare.sharedYour screen is being shared.
screenshare.startShare Screen
screenshare.stopStop Sharing
screenshare.error.unknownAn error occurred while starting screenshare.
screenshare.error.max_countMaximum screen share limit reached.
pluginsPlugins
perm_deniedPermission denied by browser.
perm_denied.audioMic Permission denied by browser
perm_denied.videoCamera Permission denied by browser
perm_denied.screenshareScreenshare Permission denied by browser
perm_denied.audio.chrome.messageUnder Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.video.chrome.messageUnder Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.screenshare.chrome.messageUnder Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.audio.safari.messageUnder Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.video.safari.messageUnder Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.screenshare.safari.messageUnder Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.audio.edge.messageUnder Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.video.edge.messageUnder Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.screenshare.edge.messageUnder Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.audio.firefox.messageUnder Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.video.firefox.messageUnder Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.screenshare.firefox.messageUnder Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
perm_denied.audio.others.messageFrom your browser settings, enable 'Microphone' permissions and reload this application.
perm_denied.video.others.messageFrom your browser settings, enable 'Camera' permissions and reload this application.
perm_denied.screenshare.others.messageFrom your browser settings, enable 'Screenshare' permissions and reload this application.
perm_sys_deniedPermission denied by system
perm_sys_denied.audioMic permission denied by system
perm_sys_denied.videoCamera permission denied by system
perm_sys_denied.screenshareScreenshare permission denied by system
perm_sys_denied.audio.macos.messageOpen Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Microphone'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.video.macos.messageOpen Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Camera'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.screenshare.macos.messageOpen Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Screenshare'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.audio.ios.messageOn your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Microphone', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.video.ios.messageOn your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Camera', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.screenshare.ios.messageOn your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Screenshare', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.audio.windows.messageGo to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Microphone'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.video.windows.messageGo to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Camera'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.screenshare.windows.messageGo to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Screenshare'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.audio.android.messageOn you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Microphone permissions and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.video.android.messageOn you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Camera permissions and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.screenshare.android.messageOn you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Screenshare permissions and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.audio.others.messageNavigate to your system settings. Allow 'Microphone' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.video.others.messageNavigate to your system settings. Allow 'Camera' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
perm_sys_denied.screenshare.others.messageNavigate to your system settings. Allow 'Screenshare' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
perm_could_not_startCould not capture device.
perm_could_not_start.audioUnable to start your Microphone
perm_could_not_start.videoUnable to start your Camera
perm_could_not_start.screenshareUnable to start your Screenshare
perm_could_not_start.audio.messageLooks like the system could not capture your microphone. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
perm_could_not_start.video.messageLooks like the system could not capture your camera. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
perm_could_not_start.screenshare.messageLooks like the system could not capture your screenshare. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
full_screenFull Screen
full_screen.exitExit Full Screen
waitlist.header_titleWaiting
waitlist.body_textYou are in the waiting room, the host will let you in soon.
waitlist.deny_requestDeny request
waitlist.accept_requestAccept request
waitlist.accept_allAccept all
stage_request.header_titleJoin Stage Requests
stage_request.deny_requestDeny request
stage_request.accept_requestAccept request
stage_request.accept_allAccept all
stage_request.deny_allDeny all
stage_request.approval_pendingPending
stage_request.deniedDenied
stage_request.requestJoin stage
stage_request.cancel_requestCancel request
stage_request.leave_stageLeave stage
stage_request.request_tipRequest to join the discussion
stage_request.leave_tipLeave the stage
stage_request.pending_tipRequest pending
stage_request.denied_tipRejected request
stage.empty_hostThe stage is empty
stage.empty_host_summaryTo begin the webinar, please join the stage or accept a join stage request from the participants tab.
stage.empty_viewerWebinar has not yet been started
stage.remove_from_stageRemove from stage
stage.add_to_stageAdd to stage
stage.join_titleJoin Stage
stage.join_summaryYou are about to join the stage, your video & audio as shown above will be visible to all participants.
stage.join_cancelCancel
stage.join_confirmJoin
setup_screen.join_in_asJoin in as
setup_screen.joining_asJoining as
setup_screen.your_nameYour name
stage.reconnectingReconnecting...
recording.labelREC
recording.indicatorThis meeting is being recorded.
recording.startedThis meeting is being recorded.
recording.stoppedRecording for this meeting has been stopped.
recording.error.startError while starting recording.
recording.error.stopError while stopping recording
recording.startStart Recording
recording.stopStop Recording
recording.startingStarting
recording.stoppingStopping
recording.loadingLoading
recording.idleRecord
audio_playbackPlay Audio
audio_playback.titleAllow Audio Playback
audio_playback.descriptionIn order to play audio properly on your device, click the button below.
breakout_roomsBreakout Rooms
breakout_rooms.room_config_headerCreate Breakout
breakout_rooms.join_breakout_headerJoin Breakout
breakout_rooms.emptyNobody here yet.
breakout_rooms.deleteDelete Room
breakout_rooms.switchSwitch
breakout_rooms.main_roomMain Room
breakout_rooms.shuffle_participantsShuffle Participants
breakout_rooms.deselectDeselect
breakout_rooms.selectedselected
breakout_rooms.num_of_roomsNo. of Rooms
breakout_rooms.approxApprox.
breakout_rooms.participants_per_roomparticipants/room
breakout_rooms.division_textwhen equally divided.
breakout_rooms.start_breakoutStart Breakout
breakout_rooms.close_breakoutClose Breakout
breakout_rooms.update_breakoutUpdate Breakout
breakout_rooms.discard_changesDiscard Changes
breakout_rooms.roomRoom
breakout_rooms.roomsRooms
breakout_rooms.room_nameRoom Name
breakout_rooms.edit_room_nameEdit Room Name
breakout_rooms.save_room_nameSave Room Name
breakout_rooms.add_roomAdd
breakout_rooms.add_room_briefAdd Room
breakout_rooms.select_allSelect all
breakout_rooms.unassign_allUnassign all
breakout_rooms.assignAssign
breakout_rooms.assign_participantsAssign Participants
breakout_rooms.none_assignedNo participants assigned yet
breakout_rooms.drag_drop_participantsDrag and drop participants
breakout_rooms.click_drop_participantsClick here to assign
breakout_rooms.status.assign_multipleAssign multiple participants at once by clicking and selecting them
breakout_rooms.status.select_roomSelect a room to assign
breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.participants_assignedParticipants assigned
breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.participants_assigned_randomlyParticipants assigned randomly
breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.changes_discardedChanges discarded
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.headerStart breakout rooms?
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.contentOnce started, all participants will be moved to their assigned rooms.
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.cancelTextNo, go back
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.ctaTextYes, start
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.headerClose breakout rooms?
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.contentAll breakout rooms will be closed & participants will be moved back to the main room.
breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.ctaTextYes, close breakout
breakout_rooms.move_reason.started_msgStarting breakout rooms...
breakout_rooms.move_reason.started_descYou are being moved to your assigned room
breakout_rooms.move_reason.closed_msgClosing Breakout rooms...
breakout_rooms.move_reason.closed_descYou are being moved back to the main room
breakout_rooms.move_reason.switch_roomJoining Breakout Room...
breakout_rooms.move_reason.switch_main_roomJoining Main Room...
breakout_rooms.all_assignedAll participants have been assigned
breakout_rooms.empty_main_roomNo more participants in the main room.
breakout_rooms.leave_confirmationAre you sure you want to leave the call? You are in a breakout room, you can join the main room too.
breakout_rooms.leave_confirmation.main_room_btnGo back to main room
aiAI
ai.meeting_aiMeetingAI
ai.homeHome
ai.transcriptionsTranscriptions
ai.personalPersonal
ai.caption_viewCaption View
ai.chat.tooltipThis conversation will just be visible to you and not to others in the call.
ai.chat.summariseHey AI, summarise this call
ai.chat.agendaHey AI, what is today's agenda?
searchSearch
search.could_not_findCouldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.
search.emptyIt looks like nobody is here.
endEnd Meeting
end.allEnd meeting for all
endedThe meeting ended.
ended.rejectedYour request to join the meeting was denied.
ended.leftYou left the meeting.
ended.kickedYou were removed from the meeting.
ended.disconnectedThe call ended because the connection was lost.
ended.networkPlease check your internet connection and try again.
networkNetwork
network.reconnectingConnection lost. Trying to reconnect...
network.delayTaking too long to reconnect...
network.delay_extendedTaking too long to reconnect. Please check your network connection.
network.restoredConnection restored
network.lostConnection lost
network.lost_extendedConnection lost. Please check your network connection.
network.disconnectedCould not reconnect. Please leave the meeting and try refreshing the window.
network.leavingAutomatically leaving the meeting in 10 seconds.
livestreamLivestream
livestream.indicatorThis meeting is being livestreamed.
livestream.skipSkip to Live
livestream.idleWaiting to go live.
livestream.startingLivestream is starting...
livestream.stoppingLivestream is stopping...
livestream.error.not_supportedPlayer not supported.
livestream.error.not_foundPlayback URL not found.
livestream.error.unknownAn unknown error occurred.
livestream.error.syncCould not sync livestream please try again later.
livestream.error.startError while starting livestream.
livestream.error.stopError while stopping livestream.
livestream.go_liveGo Live
livestream.end_liveEnd Live
livestream.errorError
cta.helpNeed help on how to do this?
cta.continueContinue as it is
cta.reloadReload
cta.confirmationAre you sure?
remote_access.emptyThere are no remote requests, yet.
remote_access.requestsThe following people have requested remote control to your screen share.
remote_access.allowPlease select whom you want to give access to.
remote_access.grantGrant access
remote_access.indicatorAny plugin or screenshare you switch to will sync the change across the meeting