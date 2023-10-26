DyteRecording
The DyteRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.
meeting.recording.recordingId
meeting.recording.start()
Starts recording the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRecording
meeting.recording.stop()
Stops recording the meeting assuming there is a recording in progress.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRecording
meeting.recording.getRecordingId()
Refreshes current recording state.
Kind: instance method of
DyteRecording