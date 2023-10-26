DytePermissionsPreset
The DytePermissionsPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant
- .stageEnabled
- .stageAccess
- .acceptWaitingRequests
- .requestProduceVideo
- .requestProduceAudio
- .requestProduceScreenshare
- .canAllowParticipantAudio
- .canAllowParticipantScreensharing
- .canAllowParticipantVideo
- .canDisableParticipantAudio
- .canDisableParticipantVideo
- .kickParticipant
- .pinParticipant
- .canRecord
.waitingRoomType
- .waitingRoomBehaviour
- .plugins
- .polls
.produceVideo .requestProduce
- .canProduceVideo
.produceScreenshare
- .canProduceScreenshare
.produceAudio
- .canProduceAudio
- .chatPublic
- .chatPrivate
- .hiddenParticipant
- .showParticipantList
.canChangeParticipantRole
- .canChangeParticipantPermissions
.canChangeTheme .canPresent .maxScreenShareCount
- .canLivestream
meeting.self.permissions.stageEnabled
The
stageEnabled property returns a boolean value.
If
true, stage management is available for the participant.
meeting.self.permissions.stageAccess
The
stageAccess property dictactes how a user interacts with the stage.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST;
meeting.self.permissions.acceptWaitingRequests
The
acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can accept the request of waiting participant.
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceVideo
The
requestProduceVideo returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about producing video.
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceAudio
The
requestProduceAudio returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about producing audio.
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceScreenshare
The
requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about sharing screen.
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantAudio
The
canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` audio.
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantScreensharing
The
canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` screen share.
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantVideo
The
canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` video.
meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantAudio
If
true, a participant can disable other participants` audio.
meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantVideo
If
true, a participant can disable other participants` video.
meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant
The
kickParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can remove other participants from the meeting.
meeting.self.permissions.pinParticipant
The
pinParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can pin a participant in the meeting.
meeting.self.permissions.canRecord
The
canRecord returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can record the meeting.
meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomType
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour
The
waitingRoomType returns string value.
type of waiting room behavior
possible values are
SKIP,
ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY,
SKIP_ON_ACCEPT
meeting.self.permissions.plugins
The
plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins
there are 2 permissions with boolean values,
canStart and
canClose.
meeting.self.permissions.polls
The
polls tells if the participant can use polls.
There are 3 permissions with boolean values,
canCreate,
canVote,
canViewResults
meeting.self.permissions.produceVideo
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduce
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo
The
canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
meeting.self.permissions.produceScreenshare
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceScreenshare
The
canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
meeting.self.permissions.produceAudio
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio
The
canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
meeting.self.permissions.chatPublic
The
chatPublic shows permissions for public chat
there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send chat
text - if true, the participant can send text
files - if true, the participant can send files
meeting.self.permissions.chatPrivate
The
chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat
there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat
text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat
files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat
canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat
meeting.self.permissions.hiddenParticipant
The
hiddenParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant is hidden.
meeting.self.permissions.showParticipantList
The
showParticipantList returns boolean value.
If
true, participant list can be shown to the participant.
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantRole
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions
The
canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value.
If
true, allow changing the participants' permissions.
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeTheme
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canPresent
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.maxScreenShareCount
Deprecated
meeting.self.permissions.canLivestream
