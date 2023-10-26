Skip to main content

DytePermissionsPreset

The DytePermissionsPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant

meeting.self.permissions.stageEnabled

The stageEnabled property returns a boolean value. If true, stage management is available for the participant.

meeting.self.permissions.stageAccess

The stageAccess property dictactes how a user interacts with the stage. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST;

meeting.self.permissions.acceptWaitingRequests

The acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value. If true, participant can accept the request of waiting participant.

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceVideo

The requestProduceVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing video.

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceAudio

The requestProduceAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing audio.

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceScreenshare

The requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about sharing screen.

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantAudio

The canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` audio.

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantScreensharing

The canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` screen share.

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantVideo

The canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` video.

meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantAudio

If true, a participant can disable other participants` audio.

meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantVideo

If true, a participant can disable other participants` video.

meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant

The kickParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can remove other participants from the meeting.

meeting.self.permissions.pinParticipant

The pinParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can pin a participant in the meeting.

meeting.self.permissions.canRecord

The canRecord returns boolean value. If true, participant can record the meeting.

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomType

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour

The waitingRoomType returns string value. type of waiting room behavior possible values are SKIP, ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY, SKIP_ON_ACCEPT

meeting.self.permissions.plugins

The plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins there are 2 permissions with boolean values, canStart and canClose.

meeting.self.permissions.polls

The polls tells if the participant can use polls. There are 3 permissions with boolean values, canCreate, canVote, canViewResults

meeting.self.permissions.produceVideo

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduce

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo

The canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

meeting.self.permissions.produceScreenshare

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceScreenshare

The canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

meeting.self.permissions.produceAudio

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio

The canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

meeting.self.permissions.chatPublic

The chatPublic shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send chat text - if true, the participant can send text files - if true, the participant can send files

meeting.self.permissions.chatPrivate

The chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat

meeting.self.permissions.hiddenParticipant

The hiddenParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant is hidden.

meeting.self.permissions.showParticipantList

The showParticipantList returns boolean value. If true, participant list can be shown to the participant.

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantRole

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions

The canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value. If true, allow changing the participants' permissions.

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeTheme

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canPresent

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.maxScreenShareCount

Deprecated

meeting.self.permissions.canLivestream

