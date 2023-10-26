DyteParticipants
This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:
joined: A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.
waitlisted: A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.
active: A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.
pinned: A map of pinned participants.
- DyteParticipants
- module.exports ⏏
- new module.exports(self)
- .waitlisted
- .joined
- .active
- .pinned
- .all
- .pip
- .roomJoined
- .viewMode
- .currentPage
- .lastActiveSpeaker
- .selectedPeers
- .count
- .maxActiveParticipantsCount
- .pageCount
- .acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id)
- .acceptAllWaitingRoomRequest()
- .rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)
- .setViewMode(viewMode)
- .setPage(page)
- .disableAllAudio(allowUnmute)
- .disableAllVideo()
.disableAudio(participantId) .disableVideo(participantId) .kick(participantId)
- .kickAll()
- .broadcastMessage()
.acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests()
- .getAllJoinedPeers()
- module.exports ⏏
module.exports ⏏
Kind: Exported class
new module.exports(self)
This constructs a new DyteParticipant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps.
|Param
|Description
|self
|: DyteSelf
module.exports.waitlisted
Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.
module.exports.joined
Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.
module.exports.active
Returns a list of participants whose streams are currently consumed.
module.exports.pinned
Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.
module.exports.all
Returns all added participants irrespective of whether they are currently in the meeting or not
module.exports.pip
Return the controls for Picture-in-Picture
module.exports.roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
module.exports.viewMode
Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.
In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.
In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).
module.exports.currentPage
This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
module.exports.lastActiveSpeaker
This stores the
participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.
module.exports.selectedPeers
Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.
module.exports.count
Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.
module.exports.maxActiveParticipantsCount
Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.
module.exports.pageCount
Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
module.exports.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id)
Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|id
|peerId or userId of the waitlisted participant.
module.exports.acceptAllWaitingRoomRequest()
We need a new event for socket service events since if we send them all together, sequence of events can be unreliable
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)
Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|id
|participantId of the waitlisted participant.
module.exports.setViewMode(viewMode)
Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|viewMode
|The mode in which the active map should be populated
module.exports.setPage(page)
Populates the active map with participants present in the page number
indicated by the parameter
page in PAGINATED mode.
Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID mode.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|page
|The page number to be set.
module.exports.disableAllAudio(allowUnmute)
Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|allowUnmute
|Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.
module.exports.disableAllVideo()
Disables video for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.disableAudio(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be muted.
module.exports.disableVideo(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be muted.
module.exports.kick(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be kicked.
module.exports.kickAll()
Kicks all participants from the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.broadcastMessage()
Broadcasts the message to all participants including
self.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests()
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.getAllJoinedPeers()
Returns all peers currently present in the room
If you are in a group call or webinar use
meeting.participants.joined
instead
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
sidebar_position: ((sidebar_position)) web_core_version: ((web_core_version))
