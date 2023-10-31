On this page

DyteMeta

This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.

Represents the current active tab

Represents whether current user is spotlighted

The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL

The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.

The title of the meeting.

Deprecated

The room name of the meeting.

Has room-node connection been made.

This is set to true if user has successfully connected to the socket.

Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes

Kind: instance method of DyteMeta

Param broadcastTabChanges

Sets current active tab for user

Kind: instance method of DyteMeta