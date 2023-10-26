On this page

DyteClient

The DyteClient class is the main class of the web core library. An object of the DyteClient class can be created using await DyteClient.init({ ... }) . Typically, an object of DyteClient is named meeting .

The participants object consists of 4 maps of participants, waitlisted , joined , active , pinned . The maps are indexed by peerId s, and the values are the corresponding participant objects.

The self object can be used to manipulate audio and video settings, and other configurations for the local participant. This exposes methods to enable and disable media tracks, share the user's screen, etc.

The room object stores information about the current meeting, such as chat messages, polls, room name, etc.

The ai object is used to interface with Dyte's AI features. You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI features such as summary, and agenda using this object.

The plugins object stores information about the plugins available in the current meeting. It exposes methods to activate and deactivate them.

The chat object stores the chat messages that were sent in the meeting. This includes text messages, images, and files.

The polls object stores the polls that were initiated in the meeting. It exposes methods to create and vote on polls.

The remote object stores the remote control requests for the meeting. It exposes methods to request, accept and end the remote control.

The connectedMeetings object stores the connected meetings states. It exposes methods to create/read/update/delete methods for connected meetings.

The joinRoom() method can be used to join the meeting. A roomJoined event is emitted on self when the room is joined successfully.

The leaveRoom() method can be used to leave a meeting.

The join() method can be used to join the meeting. A roomJoined event is emitted on self when the room is joined successfully.

The leave() method can be used to leave a meeting.

The init method can be used to instantiate the DyteClient class. This returns an instance of DyteClient, which can be used to perform actions on the meeting.

