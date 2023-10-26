DyteClient
The DyteClient class is the main class of the web core library.
An object of the DyteClient class can be created using
await DyteClient.init({ ... }). Typically, an object of
DyteClient is
named
meeting.
- DyteClient
meeting.participants
The
participants object consists of 4 maps of participants,
waitlisted,
joined,
active,
pinned. The maps are indexed by
peerIds, and the values are the corresponding participant objects.
meeting.self
The
self object can be used to manipulate audio and video settings,
and other configurations for the local participant. This exposes methods
to enable and disable media tracks, share the user's screen, etc.
meeting.meta
The
room object stores information about the current meeting, such
as chat messages, polls, room name, etc.
meeting.ai
The
ai object is used to interface with Dyte's AI features.
You can obtain the live meeting transcript and use other meeting AI
features such as summary, and agenda using this object.
meeting.plugins
The
plugins object stores information about the plugins available in
the current meeting. It exposes methods to activate and deactivate them.
meeting.chat
The chat object stores the chat messages that were sent in the meeting. This includes text messages, images, and files.
meeting.polls
The polls object stores the polls that were initiated in the meeting. It exposes methods to create and vote on polls.
meeting.remote
The remote object stores the remote control requests for the meeting. It exposes methods to request, accept and end the remote control.
meeting.connectedMeetings
The connectedMeetings object stores the connected meetings states. It exposes methods to create/read/update/delete methods for connected meetings.
meeting.joinRoom()
Deprecated
The
joinRoom() method can be used to join the meeting. A
roomJoined event
is emitted on
self when the room is joined successfully.
Kind: instance method of
DyteClient
meeting.leaveRoom()
Deprecated
The
leaveRoom() method can be used to leave a meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteClient
meeting.join()
The
join() method can be used to join the meeting. A
roomJoined event
is emitted on
self when the room is joined successfully.
Kind: instance method of
DyteClient
meeting.leave()
The
leave() method can be used to leave a meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteClient
meeting.init(options)
The
init method can be used to instantiate the DyteClient class.
This returns an instance of DyteClient, which can be used to perform
actions on the meeting.
Kind: static method of
DyteClient
|Param
|Description
|options
|The options object.
|options.roomName
|The name of the room. (If you are using V2 Api's you don't need to send this)
|options.authToken
|The authorization token received using the API.
|options.apiBase
|The base URL of the API.
|options.defaults
|The default audio and video settings.