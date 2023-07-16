Introduction
The meetings polls object can be accessed using
meeting.polls. It provides
methods to create polls, vote, and more.
meeting.polls.items returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where
each element is an object of type
Poll.
The type
Poll is defined in the following manner.
interface Poll {
id: string;
question: string;
options: PollOption[];
anonymous: boolean;
hideVotes: boolean;
createdBy: string;
createdByUserId: string;
voted: string[]; // stores participant ID
}
interface PollOption {
text: string;
votes: {
id: string; // stores participant ID
name: string;
}[];
count: number;
}