Picture-in-Picture
Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render
meeting.participants.active participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current webpage's context.
Supported in Chrome/Edge/Chromium based browsers
Methods
Check if supported
Use the boolean value at
meeting.participants.pip.isSupported to check if the browser supports PIP capabilities
Initialization
Call
meeting.participants.pip.init() to activate PIP mode. Optionally you can pass height and width the configure the size of the PIP tile
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
meeting.participants.pip.init({
width: 360,
height: 360,
});
Enable
meeting.participants.pip.enable() to enable PIP mode if disabled
Disable
meeting.participants.pip.disable() to enable PIP mode if enabled