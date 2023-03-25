Media Permission Errors
This event is triggered when Dyte fails to acquire the user's local media (camera and/or microphone) or user revokes the permission for media devices.
Your application can catch these errors like below:
meeting.self.on('mediaPermissionError', ({
message,
kind
}) => {
console.log(`Failed to capture ${kind}: ${message}`);
});
This event shares information that can be used to show appropriate message for the user.
Possible values for message are
DENIED - Permission was denied by the user
SYSTEM_DENIED - Permission was denied by the system
COULD_NOT_START - Failed to capture media stream from the hardware
Possible values for kind -
audio,
video,
screenshare