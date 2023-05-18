On this page

System Error Codes (0-16)

This topic describes web core system error codes 0-16.

Error message : Failed to initialize

: Failed to initialize Possible reason : DyteClient is not getting initialized.

: is not getting initialized. Possible solution: Verify if you initialized the DyteClient correctly await DyteClient.init({ ... }) . See DyteClient. If you continue to experience issue, please reach out to us for the help.

Error message : Failed to join room

: Failed to join room Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the DyteClient .

: Indicates a problem with the . Possible solution: The joinRoom() method is used to join a meeting room in Dyte. Try calling this method on the DyteClient :

await meeting.joinRoom ( ) ;



If you're using Android, try calling:

dyteClient.joinRoom ( ) ;



Once the join room process completes, you'll see the roomJoined event is emitted on the meeting.self namespace.

Error message : Failed to leave room

: Failed to leave room Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the DyteClient .

: Indicates a problem with the . Possible solution: The leaveRoom() method is used to leave a meeting room in Dyte. Try calling this method on the DyteClient :

meeting.leaveRoom ( ) ;



If you're using Android, try calling:

dyteClient.leaveRoom ( ) ;



Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : Indicates a problem with chat.

: Indicates a problem with chat. Possible solution: Please check if you've added the required permissions to your organization for your preset.

Error message : Invalid message body

: Invalid message body Possible reason : Indicates a problem with chat.

: Indicates a problem with chat. Possible solution: The type Message is not defined correctly. See Chat.

Error message : Failed to get audio track

: Failed to get audio track Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the audio track of the device.

: Indicates a problem with the audio track of the device. Possible solution: Verify if you've subscribed to the Audio update event. Check your audio track status. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.

Error message : Failed to get video track

: Failed to get video track Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the video track of the device.

: Indicates a problem with the video track of the device. Possible solution: Verify if you've subscribed to the Video update event. Check your video track status. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.

Error message : Incorrect device

: Incorrect device Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the device.

: Indicates a problem with the device. Possible solution: Verify if you're connected to the correct device. See Device update. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.