System Error Codes (0-16)

This topic describes web core system error codes 0-16.

Error code: 0001

  • Error message: Failed to initialize
  • Possible reason: DyteClient is not getting initialized.
  • Possible solution: Verify if you initialized the DyteClient correctly await DyteClient.init({ ... }). See DyteClient. If you continue to experience issue, please reach out to us for the help.

Error code: 0002

  • Error message: Failed to join room
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the DyteClient.
  • Possible solution: The joinRoom() method is used to join a meeting room in Dyte. Try calling this method on the DyteClient:
await meeting.joinRoom();

If you're using Android, try calling:

dyteClient.joinRoom();

Once the join room process completes, you'll see the roomJoined event is emitted on the meeting.self namespace.

Error code: 0003

  • Error message: Failed to leave room
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the DyteClient.
  • Possible solution: The leaveRoom() method is used to leave a meeting room in Dyte. Try calling this method on the DyteClient:
meeting.leaveRoom();

If you're using Android, try calling:

dyteClient.leaveRoom();

Error code: 0501

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with chat.
  • Possible solution: Please check if you've added the required permissions to your organization for your preset.
error-chat-preset

Error code: 0502

  • Error message: Invalid message body
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with chat.
  • Possible solution: The type Message is not defined correctly. See Chat.

Error code: 1601

  • Error message: Failed to get audio track
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the audio track of the device.
  • Possible solution: Verify if you've subscribed to the Audio update event. Check your audio track status. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.

Error code: 1602

  • Error message: Failed to get video track
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the video track of the device.
  • Possible solution: Verify if you've subscribed to the Video update event. Check your video track status. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.

Error code: 1603

  • Error message: Incorrect device
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the device.
  • Possible solution: Verify if you're connected to the correct device. See Device update. If the problem persists, please contact us for the help.

Error code: 1604

  • Error message: Failed to change device
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the device.
  • Possible solution: Please contact us for the help.