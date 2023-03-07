Skip to main content

Other chat functions

The meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when working with chat.

Get messages by a user

You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.

// Find the userId of the user with name "Freddie".
const { userId } = meeting.participants.joined
  .toArray()
  .find((p) => p.name === 'Freddie');

const messages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId);

Get messages of a particular type

You can also get messages of a particular type using the meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image messages present in the chat using the following snippet.

const imageMessages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByType('image');

Pinning a chat message

You can pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the message object will have the attribute pinned: true, using which you can identify if a message is pinned.

To pin a message, run the following snippet.

// Let's say we want to pin the first message in the chat (could be a text, image, or file).
const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];

await meeting.chat.pin(id);

Once you pin a message, it will be added to meeting.chat.pinned.

const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];

await meeting.chat.pin(id);

console.log(meeting.chat.pinned);
console.log(meeting.chat.pinned.length > 0); // Should be true

You can also unpin a pinned message, by using the meeting.chat.unpin() method.

// Unpin the first pinned message.

const { id } = meeting.chat.pinned[0];
await meeting.chat.unpin(id);

You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.

meeting.chat.on('pinMessage', ({ message }) => {
  console.log('A message was pinned', JSON.stringify(message));
});
meeting.chat.on('unpinMessage', ({ message }) => {
  console.log('A message was unpinned', JSON.stringify(message));
});

Deleting a chat message

The meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called deleteMessage(). It takes a parameter meesageId of type string.

const messageId = '...';
await meeting.chat.deleteMessage(messageId);