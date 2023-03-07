On this page

Editing Chat Messages

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.

To edit a text message, the meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method can be used. This accepts a messageId (type string ) and a message (type string ).

const message = meeting . chat . messages [ 0 ] ;

const messageId = message ?. id ;

const newMessage = 'Is this the real life?' ;

await ;

meeting . chat . editTextMessage ( messageId , newMessage ) ;



You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.editImageMessage(). This accepts a messageId of type string and an image of type File .

< label for = "img" > Edit image : < / label >

< input type = "file" id = "img" name = "img" accept = "image/*" / >

< button onclick = "onEditImage()" > Edit Image < / button >



async function onEditImage ( ) {

const messageId = '...' ;

const image = document . getElementById ( 'img' ) ;

await meeting . chat . editImageMessage ( messageId , image . files [ 0 ] ) ;

}



Editing a file is quite similar to editing an image. To edit a file use meeting.chat.editFileMessage() .

< label for = "file" > Edit file : < / label >

< input type = "file" id = "file" name = "file" / >

< button onclick = "onEditFile()" > Edit File < / button >



async function onEditFile ( ) {

const messageId = '...' ;

const file = document . getElementById ( 'file' ) ;

await meeting . chat . editFileMessage ( messageId , file . files [ 0 ] ) ;

}



There is also a common method called meeting.chat.editMessage() that can be used to edit any of the 3 types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The editMessage() method accepts a parameters messageId message of the following type:

async function editMessage (

messageId : string ,

message : { type : 'text' , message : string }

| { type : 'image' , image : File }

| { type : 'file' , file : File } ,

) { ... }



Here's how you would use the editMessage() method to edit a text message.