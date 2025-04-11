States Based UI Split
Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-samples/tree/main/samples/create-your-own-ui
Now that the basic states and configs handling is taken care of, we can focus on customisation.
states.meeting represents the meeting state such as setup/ended/waiting/joined that can be utilised to show different screens.
We are storing the states we received from previous step in a store and consuming it with the help of
useStatesStore hook.
function CustomDyteMeeting() {
const states = useStatesStore((s) => s.states);
switch (states.meeting) {
case 'idle':
return <DyteIdleScreen />;
case 'setup':
return <SetupScreen />;
case 'waiting':
return <DyteWaitingScreen />;
case 'ended':
return <DyteEndedScreen />;
case 'joined':
default:
return <InMeeting />;
}
}
export default CustomDyteMeeting;