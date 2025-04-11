States Based UI Split

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-samples/tree/main/samples/create-your-own-ui

Now that the basic states and configs handling is taken care of, we can focus on customisation.

states.meeting represents the meeting state such as setup/ended/waiting/joined that can be utilised to show different screens.

We are storing the states we received from previous step in a store and consuming it with the help of useStatesStore hook.