SDK Migration Guide

Migrating from Dyte to Cloudflare RealtimeKit is straightforward, as it primarily involves updating package names and renaming html tags, JS classes and css selectors.

To perform the migration manually, please follow the steps outlined below.

First, uninstall all Dyte packages from your project:

npm uninstall @dytesdk/web-core @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/ui-kit-addons @dytesdk/video-background-transformer @dytesdk/recording-sdk



Next, install the corresponding Cloudflare RealtimeKit packages:

npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background @cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk



In your project's source code, perform a find-and-replace for all Dyte package import paths with their new RealtimeKit equivalents.

Find Replace With @dytesdk/web-core @cloudflare/realtimekit @dytesdk/ui-kit @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @dytesdk/ui-kit-addons @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons @dytesdk/video-background-transformer @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background @dytesdk/recording-sdk @cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk

The migration introduces a new set of naming conventions. The general rule is to replace Dyte with RealtimeKit , RTK , or Rtk , depending on the context.

Naming Convention Summary Main Class : Dyte -> RealtimeKit (e.g., DyteClient -> RealtimeKitClient )

: -> (e.g., -> ) Core SDK Classes & Types : Dyte -> RTK (e.g., DyteSelf -> RTKSelf )

: -> (e.g., -> ) UI Kit Components & Types : Dyte -> Rtk (e.g., DyteMeeting -> RtkMeeting )

: -> (e.g., -> ) CSS Selectors & HTML Tags: dyte- -> rtk- (e.g., dyte-meeting -> rtk-meeting )

If you are using the CDN, first step is to replace the Dyte Core SDK script tag with RealtimeKit Core SDK.

Replace

< script src = " https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte2.js " > </ script >



with

< script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js " > </ script >



If you are importing, DyteClient in an module script tag, replace it with RealtimeKitClient .

Replace

< script type = " module " >

import DyteClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/web-core@latest/dist/index.es.js' ;

</ script >



with

< script type = " module " >

import RealtimeKitClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js' ;

</ script >



Find Replace With DyteClient RealtimeKitClient

info Instead of using latest version, use the specific version of RealtimeKit SDKs to prevent any unexpected behavior. For example, Replace https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js with https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@1.1.6/dist/index.es.js .

Classes & Types:



import type { DyteSelf , DyteSelfMedia } from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;





import type { RTKSelf , RTKSelfMedia } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit' ;



Find Replace With DyteSelf RTKSelf DyteSelfMedia RTKSelfMedia DytePlugins RTKPlugins

If you are importing, UI Kit in an module script tag, replace it with RealtimeKit UI Kit.

Replace

< script type = " module " >

import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js' ;

defineCustomElements ( ) ;

</ script >



with

< script type = " module " >

import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js' ;

defineCustomElements ( ) ;

</ script >



For all UI Kit components, types, and providers, replace Dyte with Rtk .

Components:



< dyte-meeting > </ dyte-meeting >





< rtk-meeting > </ rtk-meeting >



Find Replace With dyte-meeting rtk-meeting dyte-ui-provider rtk-ui-provider dyte-participant-tile rtk-participant-tile dyte-settings rtk-settings dyte-dialog-manager rtk-dialog-manager

CSS & HTML:

If you have customized components using CSS or are using raw HTML tags, replace the dyte- prefix with rtk- .



dyte-meeting {

background-color : #fff ;

}





rtk-meeting {

background-color : #fff ;

}



Custom Design System If you are using a custom design system, remember to rename provideDyteDesignSystem to provideRtkDesignSystem .