SDK Migration Guide
As Dyte joins Cloudflare, we are transitioning all Dyte SDKs to the new Cloudflare RealtimeKit SDKs.
The Dyte SDKs are now in maintenance mode and will no longer receive feature updates or bug fixes. We strongly recommend migrating to the Cloudflare RealtimeKit SDKs to ensure you continue to receive the latest features and improvements. You can find the official documentation for RealtimeKit here.
Package Mapping
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- React Native
The following table maps the deprecated Dyte SDKs to their new Cloudflare RealtimeKit equivalents for Web Components:
The following table maps the deprecated Dyte SDKs to their new Cloudflare RealtimeKit equivalents for React:
The following table maps the deprecated Dyte SDKs to their new Cloudflare RealtimeKit equivalents for Angular:
The following table maps the deprecated Dyte SDKs to their new Cloudflare RealtimeKit equivalents for React Native:
|Dyte SDK
|RealtimeKit SDK
@dytesdk/web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit
@dytesdk/react-native-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native
@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui
Migration Steps
- Web Components
- React
- Angular
- React Native
Migrating from Dyte to Cloudflare RealtimeKit is straightforward, as it primarily involves updating package names and renaming html tags, JS classes and css selectors.
To perform the migration manually, please follow the steps outlined below.
1. Update
package.json
First, uninstall all Dyte packages from your project:
npm uninstall @dytesdk/web-core @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/ui-kit-addons @dytesdk/video-background-transformer @dytesdk/recording-sdk
Next, install the corresponding Cloudflare RealtimeKit packages:
npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background @cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
2. Update Import Paths
In your project's source code, perform a find-and-replace for all Dyte package import paths with their new RealtimeKit equivalents.
|Find
|Replace With
@dytesdk/web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit
@dytesdk/ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui
@dytesdk/ui-kit-addons
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons
@dytesdk/video-background-transformer
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background
@dytesdk/recording-sdk
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
3. Update Codebase with New Naming Conventions
The migration introduces a new set of naming conventions. The general rule is to replace
Dyte with
RealtimeKit,
RTK, or
Rtk, depending on the context.
- Main Class:
Dyte->
RealtimeKit(e.g.,
DyteClient->
RealtimeKitClient)
- Core SDK Classes & Types:
Dyte->
RTK(e.g.,
DyteSelf->
RTKSelf)
- UI Kit Components & Types:
Dyte->
Rtk(e.g.,
DyteMeeting->
RtkMeeting)
- CSS Selectors & HTML Tags:
dyte-->
rtk-(e.g.,
dyte-meeting->
rtk-meeting)
Core SDK Changes
If you are using the CDN, first step is to replace the Dyte Core SDK script tag with RealtimeKit Core SDK.
Replace
<script src="https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte2.js"></script>
with
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js"></script>
If you are importing,
DyteClient in an
module script tag, replace it with
RealtimeKitClient.
Replace
<script type="module">
import DyteClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/web-core@latest/dist/index.es.js';
</script>
with
<script type="module">
import RealtimeKitClient from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js';
</script>
|Find
|Replace With
DyteClient
RealtimeKitClient
Instead of using
latest version, use the specific version of RealtimeKit SDKs to prevent any unexpected behavior.
For example, Replace
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js with
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@1.1.6/dist/index.es.js.
Classes & Types:
// Before
import type { DyteSelf, DyteSelfMedia } from '@dytesdk/web-core';
// After
import type { RTKSelf, RTKSelfMedia } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteSelf
RTKSelf
DyteSelfMedia
RTKSelfMedia
DytePlugins
RTKPlugins
UI Kit Changes
If you are importing, UI Kit in an
module script tag, replace it with RealtimeKit UI Kit.
Replace
<script type="module">
import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js';
defineCustomElements();
</script>
with
<script type="module">
import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js';
defineCustomElements();
</script>
For all UI Kit components, types, and providers, replace
Dyte with
Rtk.
Components:
<!-- Before -->
<dyte-meeting></dyte-meeting>
<!-- After -->
<rtk-meeting></rtk-meeting>
|Find
|Replace With
dyte-meeting
rtk-meeting
dyte-ui-provider
rtk-ui-provider
dyte-participant-tile
rtk-participant-tile
dyte-settings
rtk-settings
dyte-dialog-manager
rtk-dialog-manager
CSS & HTML:
If you have customized components using CSS or are using raw HTML tags, replace the
dyte- prefix with
rtk-.
/* Before */
dyte-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
/* After */
rtk-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
If you are using a custom design system, remember to rename
provideDyteDesignSystem to
provideRtkDesignSystem.
Add-on Packages
- UI Kit Addons: For custom elements like
dyte-full-screen-toggle, rename them to
rtk-full-screen-toggle.
- Video Background Transformer: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background. Replace the
DyteVideoBackgroundTransformerclass with
RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer.
- Recording SDK: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk. Replace the
DyteRecordingclass with
RealtimeKitRecording.
Migrating from Dyte to Cloudflare RealtimeKit is straightforward, as it primarily involves updating package names and renaming components, hooks, and classes.
To automate the migration process, we provide a CodeMod tool. This is the recommended approach for a quick and easy upgrade.
If you prefer to perform the migration manually or if the CodeMod tool doesn't suit your specific use case, please follow the steps outlined below.
1. Update
package.json
First, uninstall all Dyte packages from your project:
npm uninstall @dytesdk/web-core @dytesdk/react-web-core @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/ui-kit-addons @dytesdk/video-background-transformer @dytesdk/recording-sdk
Next, install the corresponding Cloudflare RealtimeKit packages:
npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit @cloudflare/realtimekit-react @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background @cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
2. Update Import Paths
In your project's source code, perform a find-and-replace for all Dyte package import paths with their new RealtimeKit equivalents.
|Find
|Replace With
@dytesdk/web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit
@dytesdk/react-web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react
@dytesdk/ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui
@dytesdk/react-ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui
@dytesdk/ui-kit-addons
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons
@dytesdk/video-background-transformer
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background
@dytesdk/recording-sdk
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
3. Update Codebase with New Naming Conventions
The migration introduces a new set of naming conventions. The general rule is to replace
Dyte with
RealtimeKit,
RTK, or
Rtk, depending on the context.
- React Hooks & Providers:
Dyte->
RealtimeKit(e.g.,
useDyteClient->
useRealtimeKitClient)
- Core SDK Classes & Types:
Dyte->
RTK(e.g.,
DyteSelf->
RTKSelf)
- UI Kit Components & Types:
Dyte->
Rtk(e.g.,
DyteMeeting->
RtkMeeting)
- CSS Selectors & HTML Tags:
dyte-->
rtk-(e.g.,
dyte-meeting->
rtk-meeting)
Core SDK Changes
Update your React hooks, providers, and Core SDK classes by replacing
Dyte with
RealtimeKit or
RTK.
Hooks & Providers:
// Before
import { useDyteClient, DyteProvider } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
// After
import { useRealtimeKitClient, RealtimeKitProvider } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteClient
RealtimeKitClient
useDyteClient
useRealtimeKitClient
useDyteSelector
useRealtimeKitSelector
DyteProvider
RealtimeKitProvider
Classes & Types:
// Before
import type { DyteSelf, DyteSelfMedia } from '@dytesdk/web-core';
// After
import type { RTKSelf, RTKSelfMedia } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteSelf
RTKSelf
DyteSelfMedia
RTKSelfMedia
DytePlugins
RTKPlugins
UI Kit Changes
For all UI Kit components, types, and providers, replace
Dyte with
Rtk.
Components & Providers:
// Before
import { DyteMeeting, DyteParticipantTile } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
// After
import { RtkMeeting, RtkParticipantTile } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteMeeting
RtkMeeting
DyteUiProvider
RtkUiProvider
DyteParticipantTile
RtkParticipantTile
DyteSettings
RtkSettings
DyteDialogManager
RtkDialogManager
CSS & HTML:
If you have customized components using CSS or are using raw HTML tags, replace the
dyte- prefix with
rtk-.
/* Before */
dyte-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
/* After */
rtk-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
If you are using a custom design system, remember to rename
provideDyteDesignSystem to
provideRtkDesignSystem.
Add-on Packages
- UI Kit Addons: For custom elements like
dyte-full-screen-toggle, rename them to
rtk-full-screen-toggle.
- Video Background Transformer: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background. Replace the
DyteVideoBackgroundTransformerclass with
RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer.
- Recording SDK: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk. Replace the
DyteRecordingclass with
RealtimeKitRecording.
Migrating from Dyte to Cloudflare RealtimeKit is straightforward, as it primarily involves updating package names and renaming html tags, JS classes and css selectors.
To perform the migration manually, please follow the steps outlined below.
1. Update
package.json
First, uninstall all Dyte packages from your project:
npm uninstall @dytesdk/web-core @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/ui-kit-addons @dytesdk/video-background-transformer @dytesdk/recording-sdk
Next, install the corresponding Cloudflare RealtimeKit packages:
npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background @cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
2. Update Import Paths
In your project's source code, perform a find-and-replace for all Dyte package import paths with their new RealtimeKit equivalents.
|Find
|Replace With
@dytesdk/web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit
@dytesdk/ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui
@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui
@dytesdk/ui-kit-addons
@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui-addons
@dytesdk/video-background-transformer
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background
@dytesdk/recording-sdk
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk
3. Update Codebase with New Naming Conventions
The migration introduces a new set of naming conventions. The general rule is to replace
Dyte with
RealtimeKit,
RTK, or
Rtk, depending on the context.
- Main Class:
Dyte->
RealtimeKit(e.g.,
DyteClient->
RealtimeKitClient)
- Core SDK Classes & Types:
Dyte->
RTK(e.g.,
DyteSelf->
RTKSelf)
- UI Kit Components & Types:
Dyte->
Rtk(e.g.,
DyteMeeting->
RtkMeeting)
- CSS Selectors & HTML Tags:
dyte-->
rtk-(e.g.,
dyte-meeting->
rtk-meeting)
Core SDK Changes
Replace
<script type="module">
import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
</script>
with
<script type="module">
import RealtimeKitClient from '@cloudflare/realtimekit';
</script>
|Find
|Replace With
DyteClient
RealtimeKitClient
Classes & Types:
// Before
import type { DyteSelf, DyteSelfMedia } from '@dytesdk/web-core';
// After
import type { RTKSelf, RTKSelfMedia } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteSelf
RTKSelf
DyteSelfMedia
RTKSelfMedia
DytePlugins
RTKPlugins
UI Kit Changes
To be able to use UI Kit components, instead of
DyteComponentsModule, import
RealtimeKitComponentsModule from
@cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui.
Replace
import { DyteComponentsModule } from '@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit';
with
import { RealtimeKitComponentsModule } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-angular-ui';
For all UI Kit components, types, and providers, replace
Dyte with
Rtk.
Components:
<!-- Before -->
<dyte-meeting></dyte-meeting>
<!-- After -->
<rtk-meeting></rtk-meeting>
|Find
|Replace With
DyteComponentsModule
RealtimeKitComponentsModule
dyte-meeting
rtk-meeting
dyte-ui-provider
rtk-ui-provider
dyte-participant-tile
rtk-participant-tile
dyte-settings
rtk-settings
dyte-dialog-manager
rtk-dialog-manager
CSS & HTML:
If you have customized components using CSS or are using raw HTML tags, replace the
dyte- prefix with
rtk-.
/* Before */
dyte-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
/* After */
rtk-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
If you are using a custom design system, remember to rename
provideDyteDesignSystem to
provideRtkDesignSystem.
Add-on Packages
- UI Kit Addons: For custom elements like
dyte-full-screen-toggle, rename them to
rtk-full-screen-toggle.
- Video Background Transformer: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background. Replace the
DyteVideoBackgroundTransformerclass with
RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer.
- Recording SDK: This package is now
@cloudflare/realtimekit-recording-sdk. Replace the
DyteRecordingclass with
RealtimeKitRecording.
Migrating from Dyte to Cloudflare RealtimeKit is straightforward, as it primarily involves updating package names and renaming components, hooks, and classes.
To perform the migration manually, please follow the steps outlined below.
1. Update
package.json
First, uninstall all Dyte packages from your project:
npm uninstall @dytesdk/web-core @dytesdk/react-native-core @dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit @dyteinternals/react-native-webrtc
Next, Uninstall all the old ui-kit dependencies from your project:
npm uninstall react-native-document-picker react-native-file-viewer react-native-fs react-native-safe-area-context react-native-sound-player react-native-svg react-native-webview
Next install all the new ui-kit dependencies:
npm install @cloudflare/react-native-webrtc @react-native-documents/picker react-native-file-viewer react-native-fs react-native-sound-player react-native-webview
Next, install the corresponding Cloudflare RealtimeKit packages:
npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native @cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui
Install these required dependencies as per your
react-native version.
-
react-native-safe-area-context
- react-native (0.64 - 0.74) :
npm install react-native-safe-area-context@^4.0.0
- react-native (>= 0.74) :
npm install react-native-safe-area-context@^5.0.0
- react-native (0.64 - 0.74) :
-
react-native-svg
- Follow the installation instructions for react-native-svg.
-
npm install react-native-svg@<compatible-version>
2. Update Import Paths
In your project's source code, perform a find-and-replace for all Dyte package import paths with their new RealtimeKit equivalents.
|Find
|Replace With
@dytesdk/web-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit
@dytesdk/react-native-core
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native
@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit
@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui
3. Update Codebase with New Naming Conventions
The migration introduces a new set of naming conventions. The general rule is to replace
Dyte with
RealtimeKit,
RTK, or
Rtk, depending on the context.
- React Hooks & Providers:
Dyte->
RealtimeKit(e.g.,
useDyteClient->
useRealtimeKitClient)
- Core SDK Classes & Types:
Dyte->
RTK(e.g.,
DyteSelf->
RTKSelf)
- UI Kit Components & Types:
Dyte->
Rtk(e.g.,
DyteMeeting->
RtkMeeting)
- CSS Selectors & HTML Tags:
dyte-->
rtk-(e.g.,
dyte-meeting->
rtk-meeting)
Core SDK Changes
Update your React hooks, providers, and Core SDK classes by replacing
Dyte with
RealtimeKit or
RTK.
Hooks & Providers:
// Before
import { useDyteClient, DyteProvider } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core';
// After
import { useRealtimeKitClient, RealtimeKitProvider } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteClient
RealtimeKitClient
useDyteClient
useRealtimeKitClient
useDyteSelector
useRealtimeKitSelector
DyteProvider
RealtimeKitProvider
Classes & Types:
// Before
import type { DyteSelf, DyteSelfMedia } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core';
// After
import type { RTKSelf, RTKSelfMedia } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteSelf
RTKSelf
DyteSelfMedia
RTKSelfMedia
DytePlugins
RTKPlugins
UI Kit Changes
For all UI Kit components, types, and providers, replace
Dyte with
Rtk.
Components & Providers:
// Before
import { DyteMeeting, DyteParticipantTile } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
// After
import { RtkMeeting, RtkParticipantTile } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui';
|Find
|Replace With
DyteMeeting
RtkMeeting
DyteUiProvider
RtkUiProvider
DyteParticipantTile
RtkParticipantTile
DyteSettings
RtkSettings
DyteDialogManager
RtkDialogManager
CSS & HTML:
If you have customized components using CSS or are using raw HTML tags, replace the
dyte- prefix with
rtk-.
/* Before */
dyte-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
/* After */
rtk-meeting {
background-color: #fff;
}
If you are using a custom design system, remember to rename
provideDyteDesignSystem to
provideRtkDesignSystem.