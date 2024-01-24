The participant object
The
participant object consists of all the information related to a particular
participant. For instance, it contains a participants video/audio/screenshare
stream, and the participant's name. It also contains state variables that
indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and whether they are muted
or unmuted.
The participant object has the following properties.
id: The
participantIdof the participant (aka
peerId).
userId: The
userIdof the participant.
name: The participant's name.
picture: The participant's picture (if any).
clientSpecificId: An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant.
videoTrack: The video track of the participant.
screenShareTrack: The video and audio (if any) track of the participant's screen share stream.
videoEnabled: Set to true if the participant's camera is on.
audioEnabled: Set to true if the participant is unmuted.
isPinned: True if current user is pinned in the meeting room.
presetName: Name of the preset associated with the participant.
To get Video view of a given participant
You can call
participant.getVideoView() which will return a View which further
can used to add in any View Group in android.
Similarly one can use
participant.getScreenShareView() which will return a
View which further can used to add in any View Group in android.
Audio/Video updates for participant
You can listen to audio/video changes for a single participant by calling
addParticipantUpdateListener(listener: DyteParticipantUpdateListener) on any
participant object.
dyteParticipant.addParticipantUpdateListener(object : DyteParticipantUpdateListener {
override fun onAudioUpdate(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean) {
super.onAudioUpdate(participant, isEnabled)
// on audio update
}
override fun onVideoUpdate(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean) {
super.onVideoUpdate(participant, isEnabled)
// on video update
}
override fun onScreenShareStarted(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
super.onScreenShareStarted(participant)
// when participant start to screenshare
}
override fun onScreenShareEnded(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
super.onScreenShareEnded(participant)
// when participant stops screenshare
}
})
Also make sure to remove event listener when they are no longer used. You can
remove DyteParticipantUpdateListener by calling
removeParticipantUpdateListener(listener)
Host controls methods
If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.
val participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(0);
// To disable a participant's video stream
participant.disableVideo();
// To disable a participant's audio stream
participant.disableAudio();
// To kick a participant from the meeting
participant.kick();
// to pin a participant in a meeting
participant.pin();
// to retrieve if current participant is already pinned in a meeting
participant.isPinned