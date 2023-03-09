Skip to main content

DyteParticipantSetup

Props

participant

required

Participant object

config

Config object

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

isPreview

Whether tile is used for preview

Default
false
Type
boolean

nameTagPosition

Position of name tag

Default
'bottom-left'
Type
"bottom-center" | "bottom-left" | "bottom-right" | "top-center" | "top-left" | "top-right"

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'solid'
Type
"gradient" | "solid"