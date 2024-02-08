DyteLeaveDialog
A component which allows you to leave a meeting or end meeting for all, if you have the permission.
To use the component do in kotlin/java as follows:
let dialog = DyteLeaveDialog(meeting: self.meeting) { alertAction in
if alertAction == .willLeaveMeeting || alertAction == .willEndMeetingForAll {
self.showActivityIndicator()
} else if alertAction == .didLeaveMeeting || alertAction == .didEndMeetingForAll {
self.hideActivityIndicator()
if alertAction == .didLeaveMeeting {
self.onClick?(self , .didLeaveMeeting)
} else if alertAction == .didEndMeetingForAll {
self.onClick?(self, .didEndMeetingForAll)
}
}
}
dialog.show(on: self.alertPresentingController)