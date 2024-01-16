On this page

Configuring the design system

A design system is a collection of reusable components, guided by clear standards, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.

Dyte's UI Kit uses Atomic design as a principle to bring logic and structure to individual screens. Read this blog post to get a complete overview of how we're using design tokens and atomic design principles to create a multi-brand, multi-device Design System.

With Dyte's UI Kit you can configure the design system to easily align with your application's identity. Let's take a quick look at how you can achieve these customizations!

Web Components

React

Angular

Flutter

React Native

Android (Kotlin)

Dyte provides the provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code.



< script >

provideDyteDesignSystem ( document . getElementById ( 'app' ) , {

googleFont : 'Lobster' ,



theme : 'light' ,

colors : {

danger : '#ffac00' ,

brand : {

300 : '#00FFE1' ,

400 : '#00FFFF' ,

500 : '#00E1D4' ,

600 : '#007B74' ,

700 : '#00655F' ,

} ,

text : '#071428' ,

'text-on-brand' : '#ffffff' ,

'video-bg' : '#E5E7EB' ,

} ,

borderRadius : 'extra-rounded' ,

} ) ;

</ script >

Dyte offers the DyteDesignToken class to customize the theme of the UI kit. Pass the DyteDesignToken object within the DyteUIKitInfo object to customize the theme. final uikitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo ( meetingInfo ,

designToken : DyteDesignToken (

colorToken : DyteColorToken (

borderRadius : DyteBorderRadius . circular ,

borderWidth : DyteBorderWidth . fat ,

backgroundColor : Colors . black ,

textOnBrand : Colors . white ,

textOnBackground : Colors . white ,

danger : Colors . red ,

success : Colors . green ,

warning : Colors . yellow ,

brandColorSwatch : DyteColorSwatch (

500 ,

{

300 : Colors . blue . shade300 ,

400 : Colors . blue . shade400 ,

500 : Colors . blue . shade500 ,

600 : Colors . blue . shade600 ,

700 : Colors . blue . shade700 ,

} ,

) ) ,

) ) ;

Dyte provides the provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code. function Example ( ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

provideDyteDesignSystem ( {

googleFont : 'Lobster' ,



theme : 'light' ,

colors : {

danger : '#ffac00' ,

brand : {

300 : '#00FFE1' ,

400 : '#00FFFF' ,

500 : '#00E1D4' ,

600 : '#007B74' ,

700 : '#00655F' ,

} ,

text : '#071428' ,

'text-on-brand' : '#ffffff' ,

'video-bg' : '#E5E7EB' ,

} ,

borderRadius : 'extra-rounded' ,

} ) ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return (

< DyteProvider >

< DyteUIProvider style = { { height : '400px' } } >

< DyteMeeting meeting = { meeting } />

</ DyteUIProvider >

</ DyteProvider >

) ;

}

When configuring a Dyte meeting, you can also provide customizations for the design tokens. val colorTokens = ColorTokens ( background = BackgroundColor (

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#121212" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#454545" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#898989" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#b1b1b1" ) ,

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#e1e1e1" )

) )

val meetingInfo = = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = state . authToken ,

)

val config = DyteUIKitConfig (

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo ,

designTokens = DyteUITokens ( colors = colorTokens ,

borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken . Circular ,

borderWidth = BorderWidthToken . Thin )

)

val dyteClient = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( config )

dyteClient . loadUi ( )

Here is a visual representation showcasing all the defined configuration options. DesignLibrary is a singleton class that relies on the DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol to initialize components with specific parameters, like border size, radius, and background color for individual and composite elements. For customization, you can set any object that conforms to the DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol to modify the DesignLibrary according to your needs.

class DesignLibraryConfigurator : DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {



public let colorBackgroundBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#050505" ) !

public let colorBrandBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#0246FD" ) !



public let textColorBackgroundBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FFFFFF" ) !

public let textColorBrandBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#111111" ) !



public let statusDangerColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FF2D2D" ) !

public let statusSuccessColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#83D017" ) !

public let statusWarningColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FFCD07" ) !



public let cornerRadiusRoundFactor : CGFloat = 4.0

public let cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor : CGFloat = 8.0

public let cornerRadiusCircularFactor : CGFloat = 8.0



public let borderSizeThinFactor : CGFloat = 1.0

public let borderSizeFatFactor : CGFloat = 2.0



}





DesignLibrary . shared . setConfigurator ( configurator : DesignLibraryConfigurator ( ) )





Read on to learn more about each token in detail.

UI Kit uses design tokens for it's design system.

Design tokens are the design related values which are used to maintain a design system, which provides flexibility in customizing the overall design of a system. Our design tokens are broadly categorized into four categories:

Colors

Typography

Border

Spacing

These design tokens are stored and shared among components with the help of CSS variables.

Since colors form the backbone of brand identity, Dyte's UI Kit is built to allow for maximum flexibility around customization. Here is a quick look of all the color tokens, along with their default values.

Brand 300 #497CFD 400 #356EFD 500 #2160FD 600 #0D51FD 700 #0246FD

Background 1000 #080808 900 #1A1A1A 800 #1E1E1E 700 #2C2C2C 600 #3C3C3C

Text 1000 rgb(255 255 255) 900 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.88) 800 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.76) 700 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.64) 600 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.52)

Text On Brand 1000 rgb(255 255 255) 900 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.88) 800 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.76) 700 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.64) 600 rgb(255 255 255 / 0.52)

Singular Colors video-bg #181818 success #83D017 warning #FFCD07 danger #FF2D2D

Web Components

React

Angular

Flutter

React Native

Android(Kotlin)

info Note the exception of text and text-on-brand colors, you only specify a single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600. This is because the provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass to text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well. Only pass objects for brand and background colors. A set of commonly used background shades are available by default with the theme property. Theme values are: light , dark , darkest . --dyte-colors-brand-500 : 33 96 253 ;

--dyte-colors-background-1000 : 8 8 8 ;



CSS Variables are set in the format: R G B . Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.

--dyte-colors-background-1000 : 8 8 8 ;



CSS Variables are set in the format: R G B . Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set. const designTokens = {

theme : 'darkest' ,

colors : {

brand : { 500 : '#0D51FD' } ,

background : { 1000 : '#080808' } ,

text : '#ffffff' ,

'text-on-primary' : '#ffffff' ,

'video-bg' : '#181818' ,

} ,

} ;

With DyteDesignToken , you can customize the following color properties: backgroundColor :The background color of the UI Kit.

:The background color of the UI Kit. textOnBackground : The text color on the background of the UI Kit.

: The text color on the background of the UI Kit. backgroundColorSwatch : The background color swatch of the UI Kit.

: The background color swatch of the UI Kit. brandColor : The primary color of the UI Kit.

: The primary color of the UI Kit. textOnBrand : The text color on the brand color of the UI Kit.

: The text color on the brand color of the UI Kit. brandColorSwatch : The brand color swatch of the UI Kit.

: The brand color swatch of the UI Kit. danger : The danger color of the UI Kit.

: The danger color of the UI Kit. success : The success color of the UI Kit.

: The success color of the UI Kit. warning : The warning color of the UI Kit. You have two options to customize the UI Kit's theme: Pass a single color. You can pass a single color to the backgroundColor , brandColor parameters. Or you can use a combination of backgroundColorSwatch and brandColor to customize the theme. Use a color swatch. For the brand color swatch, make sure it contains 5 entries with keys 300, 400, 500, 600, and 700. For the background color swatch, provide 5 entries with keys 600, 700, 800, 900, and 1000. To achieve this, utilize the DyteColorSwatch class with two parameters: the default color key and a map of colors. final primarySwatch = DyteColorSwatch (

500 ,

{

300 : Colors . blue . shade300 ,

400 : Colors . blue . shade400 ,

500 : Colors . blue . shade500 ,

600 : Colors . blue . shade600 ,

700 : Colors . blue . shade700 ,

} ,

) ;

You can specify four sets of color values: BrandColor : Primary brand color

: Primary brand color BackgroundColor : Primary background color

: Primary background color TextColorOnBrand : Primary text color on the brand color

: Primary text color on the brand color TextColorOnBackground : Primary text color on the background color val imarticusColors = ColorTokens (

brand = BrandColor (

shade300 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffea76" ) ,

shade400 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe865" ) ,

shade500 = Color . parseColor ( "#ffe554" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#e6ce4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#ccb743" ) ,

) ,

background = BackgroundColor (

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#121212" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#454545" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#898989" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#b1b1b1" ) ,

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#e1e1e1" )

) ,

text = TextColor (

onBrand = TextColor . TextColorOnBrand (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff002b4c" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0002b4c" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2002b4c" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3002b4c" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85002b4c" )

) ,

onBackground = TextColor . TextColorOnBackground (

shade1000 = Color . parseColor ( "#ff050505" ) ,

shade900 = Color . parseColor ( "#e0050505" ) ,

shade800 = Color . parseColor ( "#c2050505" ) ,

shade700 = Color . parseColor ( "#a3050505" ) ,

shade600 = Color . parseColor ( "#85050505" )

)

)

)



class DesignLibraryConfigurator : DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {



public let colorBackgroundBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#050505" ) !

public let colorBrandBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#0246FD" ) !



public let textColorBackgroundBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FFFFFF" ) !

public let textColorBrandBase : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#111111" ) !



public let statusDangerColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FF2D2D" ) !

public let statusSuccessColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#83D017" ) !

public let statusWarningColor : UIColor = UIColor ( hex : "#FFCD07" ) !



}





Easily change the font-family of the UI Kit's components by tweaking just one design token.

Web Components

React

Angular

Flutter

React Native

Android(Kotlin)

iOS(Swift) --dyte-font-family : Inter ;

You can edit this value in two ways with the provideDyteDesignSystem utility. const designTokens = {

fontFamily : 'Custom Font' ;



googleFont : 'A Google Font' ;

}

info This design token is not yet available on Flutter. --dyte-font-family : Inter ;

You can edit this value with the provideDyteDesignSystem utility.

You can edit this value with the provideDyteDesignSystem utility. const designTokens = {

fontFamily : 'Custom Font' ;

}

Here the 'Custom Font' needs to be loaded manually. info This design token is not yet available is Android. info This design token is not yet available is iOS.

Key design related to borders such as Border Width and Border Radius can also be customized with design tokens! See the available values and how to use them with your application.

Web Components

React

Angular

Flutter

React Native

Android

Token Name Values borderWidth none , thin , fat borderRadius sharp , rounded , extra-rounded , circular

borderWidth : 'thin' ,

borderRadius : 'rounded' ,

} ;

Token Name Values DyteBorderWidth none , thin , fat DyteBorderRadius sharp , rounded , extraRounded , circular Use the DyteDesignToken object within the DyteUIKitInfo object to change the properties. final uikitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo ( meetingInfo ,

designToken : DyteDesignToken (

colorToken : DyteColorToken (

borderRadius : DyteBorderRadius . circular ,

borderWidth : DyteBorderWidth . fat ,

)

)

)

info This design token is not yet available on React Native. Token Name Values borderRadius BorderRadiusToken.Sharp , thin , fat Use the DyteUITokens object (passed to DyteUIKitConfig ) to change the borderRadius.

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo ,

designTokens = DyteUITokens (

borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken . Rounded

)

)

You can update the border radius and width through DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol using the following token names: Token Name Type cornerRadiusRoundFactor CGFloat cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor CGFloat cornerRadiusCircularFactor CGFloat borderSizeThinFactor CGFloat borderSizeFatFactor CGFloat class DesignLibraryConfigurator : DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {

public let cornerRadiusRoundFactor : CGFloat = 4.0

public let cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor : CGFloat = 8.0

public let cornerRadiusCircularFactor : CGFloat = 8.0



public let borderSizeThinFactor : CGFloat = 1.0

public let borderSizeFatFactor : CGFloat = 2.0

}



The spacing scale is used for setting width, height, margins, paddings, positions etc. throughout the components.

The default value for the spacing scale base is 4px .

. Rest of the values are calculated with this base, set to --dyte-space-1 .

. Current spacing scale ranges from 0 to 96 .

--dyte-space-1 : 4 px ;



