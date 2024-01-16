Configuring the design system
A design system is a collection of reusable components, guided by clear standards, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.
Dyte's UI Kit uses Atomic design as a principle to bring logic and structure to individual screens. Read this blog post to get a complete overview of how we're using design tokens and atomic design principles to create a multi-brand, multi-device Design System.
With Dyte's UI Kit you can configure the design system to easily align with your application's identity. Let's take a quick look at how you can achieve these customizations!
Dyte provides the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically
configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code.
<div id="app"></div>
<script>
provideDyteDesignSystem(document.getElementById('app'), {
googleFont: 'Lobster',
// sets light background colors
theme: 'light',
colors: {
danger: '#ffac00',
brand: {
300: '#00FFE1',
400: '#00FFFF',
500: '#00E1D4',
600: '#007B74',
700: '#00655F',
},
text: '#071428',
'text-on-brand': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#E5E7EB',
},
borderRadius: 'extra-rounded',
});
</script>
Dyte provides the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically
configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code.
<div id="app"></div>
<script>
provideDyteDesignSystem(document.getElementById('app'), {
googleFont: 'Lobster',
// sets light background colors
theme: 'light',
colors: {
danger: '#ffac00',
brand: {
300: '#00FFE1',
400: '#00FFFF',
500: '#00E1D4',
600: '#007B74',
700: '#00655F',
},
text: '#071428',
'text-on-brand': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#E5E7EB',
},
borderRadius: 'extra-rounded',
});
</script>
Dyte offers the
DyteDesignToken class to customize the theme of the UI kit. Pass the
DyteDesignToken object within the
DyteUIKitInfo object to customize the theme.
final uikitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo(meetingInfo,
designToken: DyteDesignToken(
colorToken: DyteColorToken(
borderRadius: DyteBorderRadius.circular,
borderWidth: DyteBorderWidth.fat,
backgroundColor: Colors.black,
textOnBrand: Colors.white,
textOnBackground: Colors.white,
danger: Colors.red,
success: Colors.green,
warning: Colors.yellow,
brandColorSwatch: DyteColorSwatch(
500,
{
300: Colors.blue.shade300,
400: Colors.blue.shade400,
500: Colors.blue.shade500,
600: Colors.blue.shade600,
700: Colors.blue.shade700,
},
)),
));
Dyte provides the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically
configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code.
function Example() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
useEffect(() => {
provideDyteDesignSystem({
googleFont: 'Lobster',
// sets light background colors
theme: 'light',
colors: {
danger: '#ffac00',
brand: {
300: '#00FFE1',
400: '#00FFFF',
500: '#00E1D4',
600: '#007B74',
700: '#00655F',
},
text: '#071428',
'text-on-brand': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#E5E7EB',
},
borderRadius: 'extra-rounded',
});
}, []);
return (
<DyteProvider>
<DyteUIProvider style={{ height: '400px' }}>
<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} />
</DyteUIProvider>
</DyteProvider>
);
}
When configuring a Dyte meeting, you can also provide customizations for the design tokens.
val colorTokens = ColorTokens(background = BackgroundColor(
shade600 = Color.parseColor("#121212"),
shade700 = Color.parseColor("#454545"),
shade800 = Color.parseColor("#898989"),
shade900 = Color.parseColor("#b1b1b1"),
shade1000 = Color.parseColor("#e1e1e1")
))
val meetingInfo = = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
authToken = state.authToken,
)
val config = DyteUIKitConfig(
activity = this,
dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo,
designTokens = DyteUITokens(colors = colorTokens,
borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken.Circular,
borderWidth = BorderWidthToken.Thin)
)
val dyteClient = DyteUIKitBuilder.build(config)
dyteClient.loadUi()
Here is a visual representation showcasing all the defined configuration options.
DesignLibrary is a singleton class that relies on the
DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol to initialize components with specific parameters, like border size, radius, and background color for individual and composite elements. For customization, you can set any object that conforms to the
DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol to modify the
DesignLibrary according to your needs.
// create an type which confirms to DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol
class DesignLibraryConfigurator: DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {
public let colorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#050505")!
public let colorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#0246FD")!
public let textColorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFFFFF")!
public let textColorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#111111")!
public let statusDangerColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FF2D2D")!
public let statusSuccessColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#83D017")!
public let statusWarningColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFCD07")!
public let cornerRadiusRoundFactor: CGFloat = 4.0
public let cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let cornerRadiusCircularFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let borderSizeThinFactor: CGFloat = 1.0
public let borderSizeFatFactor: CGFloat = 2.0
}
//You can initialise DesignLibrary with below command
DesignLibrary.shared.setConfigurator(configurator: DesignLibraryConfigurator())
Read on to learn more about each token in detail.
Design Tokens
UI Kit uses design tokens for it's design system.
Design tokens are the design related values which are used to maintain a design system, which provides flexibility in customizing the overall design of a system. Our design tokens are broadly categorized into four categories:
- Colors
- Typography
- Border
- Spacing
These design tokens are stored and shared among components with the help of CSS variables.
Colors
Since colors form the backbone of brand identity, Dyte's UI Kit is built to allow for maximum flexibility around customization. Here is a quick look of all the color tokens, along with their default values.
Note the exception of
text and
text-on-brand colors, you only specify a
single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600.
This is because the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass
to
text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well.
Only pass objects for
brand and
background colors.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
--dyte-colors-brand-500: 33 96 253;
--dyte-colors-background-1000: 8 8 8;
/* ... rest of the shades */
CSS Variables are set in the format:
R G B.
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
const designTokens = {
theme: 'darkest',
colors: {
brand: { 500: '#0D51FD' },
background: { 1000: '#080808' },
text: '#ffffff',
'text-on-primary': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#181818',
},
};
Note the exception of
text and
text-on-brand colors, you only specify a
single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600.
This is because the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass
to
text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well.
Only pass objects for
brand and
background colors.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
--dyte-colors-brand-500: 33 96 253;
--dyte-colors-background-1000: 8 8 8;
/* ... rest of the shades */
CSS Variables are set in the format:
R G B.
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
const designTokens = {
theme: 'darkest',
colors: {
brand: { 500: '#0D51FD' },
background: { 1000: '#080808' },
text: '#ffffff',
'text-on-primary': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#181818',
},
};
Note the exception of
text and
text-on-brand colors, you only specify a
single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600.
This is because the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass
to
text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well.
Only pass objects for
brand and
background colors.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
--dyte-colors-brand-500: 33 96 253;
--dyte-colors-background-1000: 8 8 8;
/* ... rest of the shades */
CSS Variables are set in the format:
R G B.
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
const designTokens = {
theme: 'darkest',
colors: {
brand: { 500: '#0D51FD' },
background: { 1000: '#080808' },
text: '#ffffff',
'text-on-primary': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#181818',
},
};
With
DyteDesignToken, you can customize the following color properties:
backgroundColor:The background color of the UI Kit.
textOnBackground: The text color on the background of the UI Kit.
backgroundColorSwatch: The background color swatch of the UI Kit.
brandColor: The primary color of the UI Kit.
textOnBrand: The text color on the brand color of the UI Kit.
brandColorSwatch: The brand color swatch of the UI Kit.
danger: The danger color of the UI Kit.
success: The success color of the UI Kit.
warning: The warning color of the UI Kit.
You have two options to customize the UI Kit's theme:
Pass a single color.
You can pass a single color to the
backgroundColor,
brandColor parameters. Or you can use a combination of
backgroundColorSwatch and
brandColor to customize the theme.
Use a color swatch.
For the brand color swatch, make sure it contains 5 entries with keys 300, 400, 500, 600, and 700. For the background color swatch, provide 5 entries with keys 600, 700, 800, 900, and 1000.
To achieve this, utilize the
DyteColorSwatch class with two parameters: the default color key and a map of colors.
final primarySwatch = DyteColorSwatch(
500,
{
300: Colors.blue.shade300,
400: Colors.blue.shade400,
500: Colors.blue.shade500,
600: Colors.blue.shade600,
700: Colors.blue.shade700,
},
);
Note the exception of
text and
textOnBrand colors, you only specify a
single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600.
This is because the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass
to
text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well.
Only pass objects for
brand and
background colors.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
colors: {
'brand': {
300: '#497CFD',
400: '#356EFD',
500: '#2160FD',
600: '#0D51FD',
700: '#0246FD',
},
/* ... rest of the shades */
}
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
const designTokens = {
theme: 'darkest',
colors: {
brand: { 500: '#0D51FD' },
background: { 1000: '#080808' },
text: '#ffffff',
textOnBrand: '#ffffff',
videoBg: '#181818',
},
};
You can specify four sets of color values:
BrandColor: Primary brand color
BackgroundColor: Primary background color
TextColorOnBrand: Primary text color on the brand color
TextColorOnBackground: Primary text color on the background color
val imarticusColors = ColorTokens(
brand = BrandColor(
shade300 = Color.parseColor("#ffea76"),
shade400 = Color.parseColor("#ffe865"),
shade500 = Color.parseColor("#ffe554"),
shade600 = Color.parseColor("#e6ce4c"),
shade700 = Color.parseColor("#ccb743"),
),
background = BackgroundColor(
shade600 = Color.parseColor("#121212"),
shade700 = Color.parseColor("#454545"),
shade800 = Color.parseColor("#898989"),
shade900 = Color.parseColor("#b1b1b1"),
shade1000 = Color.parseColor("#e1e1e1")
),
text = TextColor(
onBrand = TextColor.TextColorOnBrand(
shade1000 = Color.parseColor("#ff002b4c"),
shade900 = Color.parseColor("#e0002b4c"),
shade800 = Color.parseColor("#c2002b4c"),
shade700 = Color.parseColor("#a3002b4c"),
shade600 = Color.parseColor("#85002b4c")
),
onBackground = TextColor.TextColorOnBackground(
shade1000 = Color.parseColor("#ff050505"),
shade900 = Color.parseColor("#e0050505"),
shade800 = Color.parseColor("#c2050505"),
shade700 = Color.parseColor("#a3050505"),
shade600 = Color.parseColor("#85050505")
)
)
)
// create an type which confirms to DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol
class DesignLibraryConfigurator: DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {
public let colorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#050505")!
public let colorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#0246FD")!
public let textColorBackgroundBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFFFFF")!
public let textColorBrandBase: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#111111")!
public let statusDangerColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FF2D2D")!
public let statusSuccessColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#83D017")!
public let statusWarningColor: UIColor = UIColor(hex: "#FFCD07")!
}
Typography
Easily change the font-family of the UI Kit's components by tweaking just one design token.
--dyte-font-family: Inter;
You can edit this value in two ways with the
provideDyteDesignSystem utility.
const designTokens = {
fontFamily: 'Custom Font';
// or
googleFont: 'A Google Font';
}
Set either of these values in your design tokens.
- With
fontFamily🪡 - Use a custom font family, you'll have to load the font manually.
- With
googleFont✨ - Use a google font, the font is loaded automatically.
--dyte-font-family: Inter;
You can edit this value in two ways with the
provideDyteDesignSystem utility.
const designTokens = {
fontFamily: 'Custom Font';
// or
googleFont: 'A Google Font';
}
Set either of these values in your design tokens.
- With
fontFamily🪡 - Use a custom font family, you'll have to load the font manually.
- With
googleFont✨ - Use a google font, the font is loaded automatically.
--dyte-font-family: Inter;
You can edit this value in two ways with the
provideDyteDesignSystem utility.
const designTokens = {
fontFamily: 'Custom Font';
// or
googleFont: 'A Google Font';
}
Set either of these values in your design tokens.
- With
fontFamily🪡 - Use a custom font family, you'll have to load the font manually.
- With
googleFont✨ - Use a google font, the font is loaded automatically.
This design token is not yet available on Flutter.
--dyte-font-family: Inter;
You can edit this value with the
provideDyteDesignSystem utility.
const designTokens = {
fontFamily: 'Custom Font';
}
Here the
'Custom Font' needs to be loaded manually.
This design token is not yet available is Android.
This design token is not yet available is iOS.
Border
Key design related to borders such as Border Width and Border Radius can also be customized with design tokens! See the available values and how to use them with your application.
|Token Name
|Values
borderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
borderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extra-rounded,
circular
const designTokens = {
borderWidth: 'thin',
borderRadius: 'rounded',
};
|Token Name
|Values
borderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
borderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extra-rounded,
circular
const designTokens = {
borderWidth: 'thin',
borderRadius: 'rounded',
};
|Token Name
|Values
borderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
borderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extra-rounded,
circular
const designTokens = {
borderWidth: 'thin',
borderRadius: 'rounded',
};
|Token Name
|Values
DyteBorderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
DyteBorderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extraRounded,
circular
Use the
DyteDesignToken object within the
DyteUIKitInfo object to change the properties.
final uikitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo(meetingInfo,
designToken: DyteDesignToken(
colorToken: DyteColorToken(
borderRadius: DyteBorderRadius.circular,
borderWidth: DyteBorderWidth.fat,
)
)
)
This design token is not yet available on React Native.
|Token Name
|Values
borderRadius
BorderRadiusToken.Sharp,
thin,
fat
Use the
DyteUITokens object (passed to
DyteUIKitConfig) to change the borderRadius.
val config = DyteUIKitConfig(
activity = this,
dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo,
designTokens = DyteUITokens(
borderRadius = BorderRadiusToken.Rounded
)
)
You can update the border radius and width through
DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol using the following token names:
|Token Name
|Type
cornerRadiusRoundFactor
CGFloat
cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor
CGFloat
cornerRadiusCircularFactor
CGFloat
borderSizeThinFactor
CGFloat
borderSizeFatFactor
CGFloat
class DesignLibraryConfigurator: DesignLibraryConfiguratorProtocol {
public let cornerRadiusRoundFactor: CGFloat = 4.0
public let cornerRadiusExtraRoundFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let cornerRadiusCircularFactor: CGFloat = 8.0
public let borderSizeThinFactor: CGFloat = 1.0
public let borderSizeFatFactor: CGFloat = 2.0
}
Spacing
The spacing scale is used for setting width, height, margins, paddings, positions etc. throughout the components.
- The default value for the spacing scale base is
4px.
- Rest of the values are calculated with this base, set to
--dyte-space-1.
- Current spacing scale ranges from
0to
96.
--dyte-space-1: 4px;
/* ... rest of the spacing scale */
Set the base of the spacing scale with
spacingBase property.
const designTokens = {
spacingBase: 4, // value in px
};
Set the base of the spacing scale with
spacingBase property.
const designTokens = {
spacingBase: 4, // value in px
};
Set the base of the spacing scale with
spacingBase property.
const designTokens = {
spacingBase: 4, // value in px
};
This design token is not yet available on Flutter.
This design token is not yet available on React Native.
This design token is not yet available on Android.
This design token is not yet available on iOS.